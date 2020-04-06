Merwyn Ray Foster, age 80, passed away Saturday, March 28 in Birmingham, AL. He was born in Anderson County on September 20, 1939. He had resided in Granite Shoals, Texas until recently.

He graduated from Grapeland High School, where he was known as “Buzzy” to his classmates. Merwyn retired from IBM after 25 years of service, after which he and Sophie spent many happy years touring the country in his travel trailer. He worked on computers for friends and played on one for fun. One of his shining accomplishments was working on the Apollo Project at NASA in Houston. He could also be found fishing at Lake Fork, and hunting whenever possible. Merwyn was one of those rare individuals who could “fix anything” and was always happiest when busy solving whatever problem that arose. He always had an answer for any computer questions. Merwyn’s kindness, talent and “can-do attitude” will be missed by his family, his neighbors and all the friends made while camping and traveling to his favorite places in New Mexico, Colorado and Montana.

Merwyn was preceded in death by his mother Bracie Denson Foster, his infant son Gregory and two brothers, Johnny Foster and Kenneth Foster.

He is survived by daughters Debra (David) Brady of Birmingham, Alabama, Elaina (John) Peeks of Little Rock, Arkansas and Cindy (Matthew) Kennedy of Greenville, South Carolina, his long-time companion Sophie Schulze of Granite Shoals, and his sister Sandra Herod of Palestine. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

A memorial service honoring Merwyn will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel in Percilla, Texas.