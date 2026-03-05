Lovelady FFA Students Carry On 71-Year Tradition at Annual Calf Show

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – For 71 years, Lovelady students have walked steers through a version of the school ag barn, months of early mornings and hard work culminating in a single day of judging and auction.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, that tradition continued as Lovelady FFA students showcased steers they have spent months raising, feeding and preparing for the annual Lovelady Calf Show.

By the end of the day, champions were crowned, buyers stepped forward in support and another chapter in the program’s history was written.

Baylee Osborne earned Grand Champion honors, with the steer purchased by Non-Typical Pipeline. Colten Biedrzycki claimed Reserve Champion and Rate of Gain, with his steer purchased by Husky Trailers.

Karina Sandoval placed third and was named Grand Showmanship, with Crawford Cattle Company purchasing her steer. Colt Pennington placed fourth, Hunter Goodson fifth, Caysen Wilson sixth, Nathaniel Pustka seventh and Graeson Monk eighth.

For Andrew Krenek, one of Lovelady’s ag teachers, the event carries personal meaning.

“This is my first year teaching here, but I’m not new to Lovelady,” Krenek said. “I was born and raised here. I actually participated in this show when I was a senior.”

Now standing on the other side of the ring, Krenek said watching students carry on the tradition is rewarding.

“The foundation of this show is still there,” he said. “These kids are required to grow a crop, harvest that crop and then use that crop to feed their steer. That principle has stayed the same.”

While the program has adapted with the times — transitioning from corn to hay for feed — the core lessons remain unchanged.

“It makes you really excited to see what this show has become and how much hard work these kids put into these projects,” Krenek said. “And of course, you have the buyers who come in and make it possible for these kids to do well.”

Among those students was senior Colten Biedrzycki, who earned Reserve Champion and Rate of Gain honors.

Biedrzycki comes from a family deeply rooted in the calf show. His two older sisters both participated, with one earning Grand Champion twice.

“I figured I might as well do it my senior year just to keep it going,” Biedrzycki said.

Preparing a steer for competition requires daily attention — walking to build muscle, careful feeding, learning to position feet properly in the ring.

“You have to work with your steer and walk him, feed him enough to fill him out and build muscle,” Biedrzycki said. “You get the show stick and get his feet positioned right so he looks good during the show.”

Balancing the project with school was manageable for Biedrzycki, who does not participate in sports.

“It wasn’t too bad,” he said. “It gave me something to do.”

Seeing his hard work rewarded brought pride.

“I was just really proud of my steer and how we did it together as a team,” he said.

After graduation, Biedrzycki plans to attend welding school and earn his associate degree.

“I’m ready to get out for a little bit and adventure some,” he said. “Maybe come back later.”

Fellow senior Hunter Goodson also placed fifth with his steer and plans to pursue welding after graduation.

Goodson described his project as steady from the start.

“He was pretty calm from the get-go,” Goodson said. “He was nice and chill.”

So calm, in fact, that after the show, the buyer’s young child climbed on the steer’s back for a photo.

Participating in the calf show teaches more than show-ring skills, Goodson said.

“It teaches responsibility, determination, perseverance and time management,” he said. “Some very important and valuable skills.”

Junior Graeson Monk, who placed eighth, said he was inspired to participate by watching upperclassmen.

“I got to see how they worked, and I wanted to be like them,” Monk said.

The project was not without challenges. During the early stages of breaking his steer, Monk suffered a broken nose after being kicked.

“I held a little bit of a grudge,” he said with a laugh. “Me and my dad both did.”

But the experience ultimately reinforced patience and discipline.

“Patience is one of the key things I learned,” Monk said. “And time management.”

Monk is considering a career as a lineman after high school, though he said he is still working out his plans.

For Krenek, those career goals are part of what makes the show meaningful.

“This show has pretty much stayed the same from year to year,” he said. “The foundation it was built on is still there.”

That foundation — planting, feeding, caring, showing and selling — reflects more than agriculture. It represents responsibility, community support and a passing of knowledge from one generation to the next.

The 71st annual Lovelady Calf Show was not just about ribbons or placings.

It was about seniors preparing to step into welding programs and careers. Juniors learning patience after setbacks. Families continuing traditions started years before.

And it was about a community gathering inside the Ag Barn to invest in its young people — one steer at a time.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]