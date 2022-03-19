February Mayor’s Monthly

By Mitchell Woody

Special to The Messenger

GRAPELAND – Hello Grapeland, we had our monthly council meeting on March 8th; the following are the major points from that meeting.

We called the election for May 7th, 2022. The mayoral seat is unopposed, so the current Mayor will remain till May 2024. There are two council seats open and three candidates running. The candidates are as follows and will be listed on the ballot in this order: Jack Coleman, Justin Lumbreraz (I) and Bobbie Jo Woody. Please come out and vote on May 7 and let your voice be heard.

In February, we had voted to take a city debt consolidation loan. But, with the recent hike in interest rates and the emergence of other financial means, we decided to forego this for now. We can always readdress this in the future if need be.

As you may have heard by now, our Chief of Police resigned so he could pursue another career path. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are currently taking applications for the Chief position until March 30, then we will set up interviews after that.

Some have noticed that the playground equipment in the city park has been removed. We have brand new equipment on the way and the goal is to have it installed before the school summer break.

We are still without a lead for the Building and Standards Commission. If you are interested, please call City Hall at 687-2115.

