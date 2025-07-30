Crockett Council Warned About Fire Department Staffing

Greg Ritchie

CROCKETT – Crockett city council began the budgeting process for their new fiscal year with a meeting to consider capital expenditures for city departments as the lengthy process got underway Monday, July 7.

The 9 a.m. meeting got underway with some city business, as Precinct Five Councilman Mike Marsh sat in as Mayor ProTem for Mayor Ianthia Fisher, unable to attend. The city voted to donate several welding stations to Grapeland ISD, after the city determined Crockett did not need the equipment. Council also voted to approve for the city to be represented in negotiations with ONCOR over rising electric rates. The city followed the county in allowing 30 days for Lincoln Lumber to make their case that while they did close their business, they over performed in some areas and might not owe all of the abatements and considerations they received.

As the budget workshop began, Crockett Police Department (CPD) Chief Clayton Smith presented a detailed summary of what his department would like to see in next year’s budget. For a full report on CPD’s requests, see related article in today’s edition.

Smith was followed by Crockett Fire Department (CFD) Chief Jason Frizzell, noted the department is still struggling to find personnel to cover the area completely. While there are a number of volunteers, they are still few in number and not all of them can assist with every call. Frizzell noted his goal is for the department to be an “aggressive department, that shows up, goes inside the house and puts the fire out.”

Frizzell reminded the council the rules of fire engagement, where two firefighters enter a building, while two more stay outside, ready to save the first two firefighters if they need it, or help them rescue people inside. With their current levels of staffing, the department is able to rapidly arrive on scene with the right equipment and the first two firemen. It’s the sometimes delayed or lack of the second team which hinders, delays and puts firefighters’ lives at risk, who must operate without that backup.

CFD has support from other fire departments in the county, but Frizzell noted those departments, too, have issues recruiting new members, and are also aging, as local departments have not been able to recruit newer members. Latexo Volunteer Fire Department backs up the Crockett force, but might arrive six to ten minutes later — a lifetime when putting out a raging fire.

Frizzell provided a detailed staff list, showing how thin their lines are, depending heavily on volunteers, more than paid personnel. Frizzell warned there could be a time of two calls at the same time, where the department will not be able to respond to a second call, since he is unable to call the two backup firefighters from an already dangerous situation. Frizzell said those rules are set down by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

“Anytime I pull that backup team, I have to file a report to explain that decision,” Frizzell said. “Getting an extra person on staff is a step in the right direction.”

The Messenger has reported repeatedly on the lack of volunteerism amongst younger generations and urges locals to contact CFD, or our other county volunteer fire departments and see how much of a difference even one more volunteer could make.

Frizzell also announced a plan to begin programs in the local schools to encourage volunteerism and spread the word about who CFD is and what they do. He said he wanted to show the council members that although on paper the department has 17 members, once broken down by full and part-time and volunteers, the risk remains high, especially in the case of multiple calls hitting at once.

Precinct Three Councilwoman NaTrenia Hicks asked if CFD could find a grant to help with personnel costs, and Frizzell noted the grants change often and some do not cover 100% of the salary of a new person. He said two people per shifts are simply not enough. His goal would be to have at least three people per shift. CFD shifts are 48 hours living at the station, then four days off.

Frizzell explained the department has adapted the scheduling over the years to meet the shifting trends in society, especially given the lack of volunteers. He said there are grants to pay for firefighter certification. Most of CFD’s members are locals, who are not easily poached to departments in other areas.

CFD averages 1.5 calls a day, going from highs of 14-a-day on heavy storm days, to days without calls when equipment is repaired and maintained. Usually deep in the grass fire season this time of year, Frizzell said the summer rains have kept wildfires to a minimum this year.

Council debated several options, including a suggestion from Marsh to have the county emergency services district help fund an extra firefighter, since CFD assists around the county when called.

CFD staffing remains one of many budgeting juggling acts city council will have to deal with as the prepare for the new year with far more requests and needs than funds.

