Grapeland Public Library Celebrates 20 Years

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELND – Not every small town is as fortunate as Grapeland. The city has two major employers for Houston County in Vulcraft and Darling Ingredients. It has a City Park and city leaders who are making an effort to keep the town’s history intact while still promoting growth.

The city has good schools and a newspaper that helps promote the success of both the education system as well as the municipality itself. It also has a public library.

Public libraries are one of the main components of a successful city and a thriving community. They allow every individual, rich or poor, the ability to grow both intellectually and personally.

World renowned author Stephen King once said, “It was the only place a relatively poor kid like me could get all the books he wanted.”

Next Friday, May 13, the Grapeland Public Library will celebrate “20 Years of Success.” The library has seen many changes over the years. The building itself used to be home to the First United Methodist Church.

Since it transitioned onto a library, however, this hall of knowledge has become not only a place where books can be read or checked out but it has also become a place where patrons can hone their technology and computer skills.

The staff at the GPL encourages area residents, if they haven’t been there before, to come check it out and if you have been there, come back to help celebrate the 20th Anniversary.

Refreshments will be served and there will be a silent auction. The event begins at noon next Friday and runs until 3 pm.

The library is located at 106 N. Oak St. in Grapeland.

