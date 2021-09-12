COVID-19 in Area Schools

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – According to the TEA website, on Sept. 5, there were 27,353 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in students reported on school campuses out of an estimated 5,340,108 students. There were also 1,836 faculty and staff members who had tested positive out of an estimated 800,078.

Public schools are required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses. The numbers are updated on Fridays with data for the previous Monday through Sunday.

What follows is a look at the number of cases currently reported to the TEA by the area districts in Houston and Anderson Counties, as of Sept. 5.

In Houston County:

• Crockett ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 1,137; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 0 Students, 0 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 0 students, 0 staff members.

• Grapeland ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 609; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 1 Student, 1 staff member; Cumulative cases as of Aug. 29: 6 students; 3 staff members.

• Kennard ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 231; School was closed during the reporting period so the data is incomplete.

• Latexo ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 452; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 0 Students, 0 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 36 students; 14 staff members.

• Lovelady ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 513; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 0 Students, 0 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 0 students; 0 staff members.

In Anderson County:

• Cayuga ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 541; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 0 Students, 0 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 9 students; 3 staff members.

• Elkhart ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 1,167; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 11 Student Cases, 1 staff case; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 18 students; 3 staff members.

• Frankston ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 756; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 7 Student Cases, 4 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 24 students; 25 staff members

• Neches ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 338; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 0 students, 0 staff cases Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 10 students; 2 staff members.

• Palestine ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 3,347; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 62 students, 9 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 135 students; 23 staff members.

Slocum ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 360; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 0 Students, 0 Staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 0 students; 0 staff members.

Westwood ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 1,333; New Cases as of Sept. 5: 0 Students, 0 Staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 0 students; 0 staff members.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.