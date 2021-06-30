Fourth of July Parade and Festivities in Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – It’s been said that everybody loves a parade and the city of folks of East Texas are no different. After being forced to take a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebrations that mark the Fourth of July are back on! Over the coming weekend, the USA will celebrate its 245th birthday with parades, fireworks and a host of other activities.

The city of Crockett will also join in the festivities with its Annual Independence Day/Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3. The line up for the parade begins at 9 am in front of the First Baptist Church of Crockett and the parade roars to life at 10 am. Children and bicycles will be going first so please watch for them!! If you have any questions, please email www.downtowncrockettassociation@yahoo.com. or you can call Kerriann Grounds at 936-222-9509.

Prior to the parade, there will be a home-baked fruit pie contest held in front of The Moosehead Café. Interested parties should drop off their pie(s) at the table in front of the restaurant and fill out the entry form.

There will be Grand Champion, first place and second place awards given out after the parade for the pie contest and first, second and third place winners of the bike decorating and floats contest. The results will be announced on the east side of the courthouse.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July everyone!

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.