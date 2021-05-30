Wanda Nichols Calls it a Day

Longtime GHA Executive Director Announces Retirement

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – After 42 years, Grapeland Housing Authority Executive Director Wanda Nichols has decided to call it a day and retire. Nichols said she started out with the housing authority in a part-time role back in 1979 and assumed the Executive Director’s position three years later in 1982.

Her last official day will be Monday July 31. Assistant Director Janet Wilmeth will take over the Executive Director’s position on Tuesday of next week. From all of us at The Messenger, congratulations on your retirement and thank you for your service to the Grapeland and Houston County communities!!

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.