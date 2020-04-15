Off-Duty HCSO Deputy Helps Recover Stolen Goods

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – In life, sometimes you just stumble across things. Such was the case for an off-duty Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Deputy last Monday, April 6.

HCSO Deputy Mark Simon was off-duty last Monday when he spotted a vehicle he knew to be stolen.

A press release from the HCSO Indicated the deputy observed “… a unique looking, dark-green, old Jeep at a residence on Spence Street in the city of Crockett. This Jeep was just like what was reported stolen to him a few days before from a residence in the Porter Springs Community.”

Upon further investigation, additional stolen property was observed and recovered from the Spence Street residence. Among the items recovered included a motorcycle belonging to the city of Crockett.

“The stolen items were recovered and Jeffrey Henderson, age 46, of Crockett, was arrested and booked into the Houston County Jail on two charges of felony thefts and possession of marijuana. He was released on personal recognizance bonds. The Crockett Police Department assisted in this investigation which is still on going,” the HCSO press release indicated.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime or any other in Houston County is encouraged to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862 or Crime Stoppers at (936)545-TIPS.

