COVID-19 in Area Schools

Oct. 3 Update

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The number of COVID-19 cases across the nation and across the state of Texas continues to climb. As it has from the outset, the virus has affected every part of daily living and the school systems dotting the American landscape are no exception.

According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) website, on Oct. 3, there were 9,596 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in students reported on school campuses. There were also 1,675 faculty and staff members who had tested positive.

The cumulative totals show 185,024 – out of an estimated 5,340,108 students – have been infected with the virus while 33,706 faculty and staff members – out of an estimated 800,078 – have come down with a case of COVID-19.

Per the TEA, public schools are required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses. The numbers are updated on Fridays with data for the previous Monday through Sunday.

What follows is a look at the number of cases currently reported to the TEA by the area districts in Houston and Anderson Counties, as of Oct. 3.

In Houston County:

• Crockett ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 1,137; New Cases as of Oct. 3: 0 students, 1 staff member; Cumulative cases as of Oct. 3: 0 students; 5 staff members.

• Grapeland ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 609; New Cases as of Oct. 3: 0 students, 1 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Oct. 3: 25 students; 6 staff members.

• Kennard ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 231; Kennard ISD did not report any data to the TEA during the most current reporting period.

• Latexo ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 452; New Cases as of Oct. 3: 0 Students, 0 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Oct. 3: 69 students; 15 staff members.

• Lovelady ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 513; New Cases as of Oct. 3: 0 Students, 2 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Oct. 3: 8 students; 2 staff members.

In Anderson County:

• Cayuga ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 541; New Cases as of Oct. 3: 0 students, 2 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Oct. 3: 35 students; 12 staff members.

• Elkhart ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 1,167; New Cases as of Oct. 3: 5 students, 2 staff cases; Cumulative cases as of Oct. 3: 36 students; 10 staff members.

• Frankston ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 756; New Cases as of Oct. 3: 0 students, 0 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Oct. 3: 64 students; 37 staff members

• Neches ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 338; New Cases as of Oct. 3: 5 students, 1 staff cases Cumulative cases as of Oct. 3: 61 students; 7 staff members.

• Palestine ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 3,347; New Cases as of Oct. 3: 0 students, 3 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Oct. 3: 169 students; 33 staff members.

• Slocum ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 360; New Cases as of Oct. 3: 0 students, 0 staff member; Cumulative cases as of Oct. 3: 7 students; 2 staff members.

• Westwood ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 1,333; Westwood ISD did not report any data to the TEA during the most current reporting period.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.