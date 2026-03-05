Houston County Celebrates Texas Independence Day With Travis Letter Dedication

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – The crack of musket fire shattered the calm of a bright Crockett morning Monday, smoke curling across the courthouse square as the Cherokee Volunteers fired an honorary volley in tribute to the heroes of 1836.

The loud report drew startled laughter from some and cheers from many more, marking the dramatic unveiling of Houston County’s new monument displaying Col. William B. Travis’ famed “Victory or Death” letter — dedicated fittingly on Texas Independence Day.

The March 2 ceremony drew a large crowd to the southeast corner of the courthouse grounds, where small Texas flags waved in nearly every hand. Crockett High School students distributed the flags before the program began, creating a sea of red, white and blue beneath the trees lining the historic square.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Color Guard posted the colors, followed by pledges to the United States and Texas flags. Pastor Tim Allen of First Christian Church delivered the invocation, reminding the crowd that the sacrifice of the Alamo defenders “was not in vain,” calling their stand one that “stirred the hearts of people and gave rise to the rallying cry of ‘Remember the Alamo.’”

DETCOG Executive Director Lonnie Hunt served as master of ceremonies, noting the symbolism of dedicating the monument on March 2 — the anniversary of Texas declaring independence from Mexico in 1836.

“We’re here this morning to commemorate and celebrate something that is a foundational document of Texas liberty,” Hunt told the crowd. “And it’s not lost on us that today happens to be Texas Independence Day.”

Hunt also pointed out that the courthouse square sits along the original route of El Camino Real, the historic trail traveled by early settlers — including Davy Crockett on his way to the Alamo. Hunt joked Crockett may have even stopped for breakfast or medicine at one of the downtown businesses on his way to meet his fate near San Antonio.

The monument itself features the full text of the letter Travis wrote on Feb. 24, 1836, from the Alamo as Mexican forces under Gen. Antonio López de Santa Anna laid siege.

When Judge Jim Lovell stepped forward to read the letter aloud, the square fell quiet.

“To the People of Texas & All Americans in the World,” Lovell began, reciting the words that have echoed across nearly two centuries.

He paused slightly for emphasis at the line that has come to define the moment:

“I shall never surrender or retreat.”

Lovell continued through the closing words that have become immortal in Texas history:

“Victory or Death.”

The bronze plaque, mounted on a locally fabricated granite base, now stands as a permanent fixture on the courthouse square — in Texas’ oldest county, named for Sam Houston.

H. Taylor Millard, East Texas regional chairman of the Alamo Letter Society, praised Houston County for joining a growing statewide effort encouraging counties to display the letter at their courthouses.

“When kids can walk by their courthouse and see it,” Millard said, “and know that their county is part of that, it’s important.”

Dr. Jeff Owens, representing the Sons of the Republic of Texas, provided historical context about Houston County’s early settlers and the Republic era, reminding attendees that the county was created in 1837 — the first county established by the Republic of Texas.

Throughout the program, speakers wove together local history and statewide pride, recognizing community organizations, law enforcement, local officials and volunteers who helped bring the project to completion.

Following the unveiling, Hunt warned the crowd to “hold onto your chairs” before the Cherokee Volunteers fired their musket salute — a thunderous tribute that briefly transported the square back to the era of black powder and frontier resolve.

The ceremony concluded on a lighter — but distinctly Texas — note. Lovell returned to the podium holding a cup of Dr Pepper.

“Dr Pepper is chosen because it is a Texas product,” Lovell said with a smile.

He then offered a toast:

“To Texas — joyous and sparkling… timeless, endless in boundaries… with shrines from the past and spirit for the future. To Texas.”

The crowd responded in unison:

“To Texas.”

As the smoke cleared and attendees lingered for refreshments, the bronze monument remained — its 220 words a reminder of a desperate plea written under siege, and of the enduring spirit that still resonates across courthouse squares, and in Texan hearts, nearly 190 years later.

