Filmmaker Terry Weaver Sets Sights on Crockett for Next Film

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Independent filmmaker Terry Weaver, whose recent movie The Beast of Trinity, Texas was filmed in and around Houston County, says Crockett may soon become the setting for his next major project.

Weaver revealed during a recent interview that he is developing a new independent film tentatively titled Texas Sins, a mystery thriller centered on a Texas Ranger, and that Crockett is his preferred location for the production.

“My idea is to set it in Crockett, Texas,” Weaver said. “It could be by name, or we could leave it nondescript, but I love the way this city looks. It’s a film-friendly city, I’ve made a lot of friends here, and the people of Crockett really showed up for The Beast of Trinity, Texas.”

Weaver, a Navy veteran and Texas A&M graduate, is well known locally after The Beast of Trinity, Texas premiered in Houston County earlier this year. Portions of the film were shot in Crockett and surrounding East Texas communities, and the movie has since reached audiences worldwide through theatrical screenings and streaming platforms.

“It’s still surreal,” Weaver said. “There are people in places like Germany, Australia and the United Kingdom watching a movie that started in a small East Texas town. That’s incredible.”

Weaver served five years in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman assigned to the Marines, including a deployment to Iraq. He said those experiences shaped his worldview and eventually influenced his approach to storytelling.

“I learned over there how much we take for granted,” Weaver said. “I remember thinking I’d give up everything I had for one day back home with my family.”

After leaving the military, Weaver pursued entrepreneurship before turning his attention to filmmaking. The Beast of Trinity, Texas marked his first feature-length film as a producer and director.

“Every movie that gets made is a miracle,” Weaver said. “It took more than 200 people to pull that film together. We didn’t get our final funding until six weeks before shooting.”

Weaver said East Texas communities played a major role in making that project possible.

“Trinity embraced us, just like Crockett did,” he said. “These are good East Texas people. They want to help, and they want to see something positive come from their town.”

That support is one reason Weaver believes Crockett would be an ideal setting for Texas Sins, which he described as a detective mystery with supernatural elements.

“It revolves around a Texas Ranger tracking a serial killer,” Weaver said. “There are big reveals throughout the story. It’s not what you expect.”

Weaver said the story is complete and development on the project is expected to begin later this month. He is currently seeking executive producers and financial backing to move the project forward.

“I’ll be looking for executive producers who can help bring capital, leadership and insight to the project,” Weaver said. “This film will be about five times bigger than The Beast of Trinity, Texas budget-wise, so assembling the right team is critical.”

Weaver said Crockett’s designation as a film-friendly city is another factor working in its favor.

“That designation sends a signal,” he said. “It says the city is open to film production and has systems in place to work with filmmakers.”

For Weaver, the appeal of Crockett goes beyond logistics.

“When I first came through here, I thought, ‘I didn’t know towns like this still existed,’” he said. “Downtown Crockett is unexpectedly beautiful. People who live here walk past things every day that someone from outside would stop and stare at.”

While no filming dates have been announced, Weaver said he hopes the project will bring more attention — and potentially more productions — to East Texas.

“I believe if Hollywood sees what can be done here, they’re going to want to come back,” he said. “And I’d love for Crockett to be part of that story.”

The interview with Weaver was recorded for the Houston County News podcast. You can hear the full conversation on Sunday’s episode, with additional details available on our social media pages or online at www.messenger-news.com.

More information about Texas Sins is expected to be released as the project moves further into development.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]