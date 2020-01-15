Grand Opening of Judge’s Chambers Boxing Gym

CROCKETT – The Grand Opening of the Judge’s Chambers Boxing Gym – held on Saturday, Jan. 11 – featured several candidates for political office. Five of those public service aspirants, followed by the office they seek, are from left to right: Ryan Martin (R) – Houston County Sheriff; Jimmy McMillan (R) – Pct. 3 County Commissioner; Gene Stokes (R) – Pct. 3 County Commissioner; Charles Holmes (D) – Houston County Sheriff; and Mickey Kendrick (R) – Pct. 3 County Commissioner.