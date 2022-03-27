Grapeland and Latexo Tennis Teams Fare Well in Tournaments

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Grapeland Sandies and Sandiettes traveled to Normangee on Wednesday, March 23 to take part in the Panther Invitational Tennis Tournament and brought back some hardware for their efforts.

In the boys’ singles division, Theo Willers placed second while Peyton Prater took home third.

In boys’ doubles, Omarian Wiley and Johnny Lamb finished second.

In mixed doubles, Cadarian Wiley and Cyshia Black won the consolation bracket.

Meanwhile, the Latexo Tigers and Lady Tigers were down the road at the Navasota Rattler Tennis Tournament.

Clare Catoe and Katy Goolsby placed third in girls’ doubles.

Thomas Luce and Hayden Ray placed fourth in boys’ doubles.

Ryan Hernandez placed fourth in boys’ singles.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.