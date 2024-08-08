Two Arrested in Grapeland on Federal Drug Charges

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland residents Stephen and Sabrina Chapman were arrested Friday, Aug. 2 on two counts each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with an intent to distribute a controlled substance, in this case methamphetamine.

Stephen Chapman

The arrest was carried out by several law enforcement agencies, including undercover agents, Crockett Police Department, Grapeland Police Department and Grapeland ISD Police Department, since the arrest was made not far from Grapeland schools.

The Messenger was unable to get any comments or specifics on the charges from federal law enforcement officials, but the two were picked up from Houston County Jail and transported to federal custody Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Law enforcement sources did confirm to The Messenger the two had been suspected and under surveillance for some time, with the arrest postponed for several days, waiting on additional resources and other officers for several days.

It is unknown how extensive the alleged distribution was supposed to have been, but the two will now face a federal system, where prosecutors have a high conviction rate in these sorts of crimes.

Sabrina Chapman

In legal terms, distributing a controlled substance is delivering a drug to someone, even if there is no money involved. Possession with an intent to distribute is a separate and less severe crime than manufacturing or distribution. However, if the government can prove a person had an intent to distribute the drugs in their possession, the penalties are the same as if they actually distributed them. The government can use prior drug sales, possession of equipment such as scales and baggies, and even the amount of drugs in someone’s possession as evidence of an intent to distribute.

For methamphetamine, if there is no quantity of methamphetamine specified, there is no mandatory minimum sentence, while the maximum sentence is 20 years. If there are 5 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, there is a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of 40 years. If there are 50 or more grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, there is a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

All suspects are presumed innocent until declared guilty by a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]