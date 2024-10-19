Churches Unite in Worship and Togetherness

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A unique church service was held Sunday, Oct. 13 at Hampton Memorial Church of God in Christ in Crockett. The historically black church opened its doors and hearts to many pastors and others in the white community, organized and encouraged by local resident Hilliard McKnight.

Hampton Preacher Charles Anderson began the early morning service welcoming the church’s parishioners, along with a slew of guests, from pastors of many local churches, business owners, city officials, and the guest speaker, Pastor Leon Wallace from Good Shepherd Church in Crockett.

As everyone made their way inside, Anderson was leading the group in prayer, praying for family, community and guidance, for all people. The music, led by soul-filled organ, was punctuated by drums and singers, leading those gathered in toe-tapping, hand-clapping praise.

Anderson has served at the church for over a year, but said as this was his official installation month, he had been moved to try and set goals for himself and his congregation, leading him to organize the event to mix people and churches.

“I pray to God about what I really want to do and how I wanted to do something different within the community,” Anderson said. “The Lord spoke to me and said that in order for the people in the community to see this unity, it starts with church.”

Anderson commented on training wheels for his child’s bicycle, when seeing they were wobbling, took them back to the store, thinking he had not put them on correctly. Told they were meant to wobble to teach the child to learn balance for when the wheels would be removed, Anderson compared that to walking on the path of God, where we wobble, but also know God is there to catch us and help us correct course.

Pastor Wallace thanked Anderson for the opportunity to speak, noting he was grateful God is sending younger people to the city to serve in the ministry. Wallace also thanked McKnight for making sure the event would be well attended.

“God is going to do extraordinary things through your leadership in this ministry and these wonderful people that make Hampton Church their home. Many of you just have a wonderful relationship with all of our friends from the community, I see some wonderful ministers here today and I know Hilliard wore you out,” Wallace joked. “I guarantee you, he talked to each of you at least five times.”

The early morning service allowed several local pastors to attend, before heading back to get services underway with their own congregations. Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher was one of those present, singing and mingling with the parishioners, white and black, as they joined in the service.

Wallace preached about Jesus and His birth, which changed everything and was the reason the group was together that day.

“2000 years ago, Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem, and his birth changed everything. It was His coming – that is why we’re here today,” Wallace said. “It’s why we assemble together. It’s why we work together. It’s why we run together. It’s why we win together. He truly is the reason you and I are here this morning. It’s why we have such a celebratory heart. It’s why we have such anticipation for the future. Because Jesus Christ changed everything – His birth absolutely changed the world.”

Wallace’s tone was vibrant and forceful, leading to many “amens” from all sides of the pews. He mentioned the book of Matthew, where it says, “Where two or three are gathered together in My name, there am I in the midst of them.”

“The name of Jesus has always created great conflict and consternation for the world, because how can one name have so much power, be so indestructible and incomparable?” Wallace asked. “How can one name, just that simple name, open doors and deliver souls and just do so many incredible and mighty works? Well, I don’t have the answer. I don’t really know how it does all that it does, but it does.”

Wallace finished with a powerful prayer, and a reminder to keep Jesus in your life.

“I would simply say this morning, He is everything you’ll ever need, and more. Jesus is what brought us together. Jesus is what keeps us together, and Jesus is the reason we have a future. So whatever you are doing with your life, I would simply declare to you, place it all in Jesus. For your trust, put it in Him and your cares, cast them on Him, and spend your eternity with Him,” Wallace declared.

This reporter was fortunate to be invited to this worship service, where both black and white found home, fellowship, community and a common wish, under the all-seeing eye of God, to have peace and unity.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]