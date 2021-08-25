2021 Annual Buffalo Stampede and Pro Rodeo

Special to The Messenger

LEON COUNTY – The annual Buffalo Stampede and PRCA rodeo will be held on Sept. 17-19, 2021 at the Leon County Expo Center, five miles south of Buffalo on US Hwy. 75. Friday and Saturday night’s rodeo performances, presented by the Pickett Pro Rodeo, will be at 7:30 pm with a $12 admission at the gate or $10 in advance through any of Leon County’s 4-H or FFA clubs.

There will be a dance with a live band following Saturday night’s performance. Sunday morning at 9:30 am, church services will be held by the “Church in the Dirt,” sponsored by the Cowboy Church of Leon County.

Then at 2:00 pm, stick around for the Pro Rodeo Stampede Extreme. The Buffalo Stampede will also take place at the Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning with a downtown parade at 9:30 am. Then, head out to the Expo Center where at 10 am, $5 will get you admission to a Chuckwagon Cowboy Biscuit Breakfast. Included in the price of your breakfast will be kids’ stick horse races, bouncy houses, touch-a-truck experience, petting zoo, live music, food and merchandise vendors and much more. Part of your support will help benefit the youth in our area.