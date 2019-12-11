32nd Annual Christmas in Kennard this Saturday

A Country Christmas in the Pines

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – So far this Holiday Season, area residents have had a chance to celebrate “Christmas in Crockett,” “Christmas on Main Street” and this Saturday, Dec. 14 they will have a chance to celebrate “Christmas in Kennard.”

The theme for this year’s 32nd Annual Event is “A Country Christmas in the Pines,” which begins around 9 am. The day will feature Kennard Trade’s Day with vendor booths, a Christmas parade and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony scheduled for approximately 6 pm.

This year’s event will also feature the 3rd Annual Chili Cook-off. Participants can begin arriving on Friday, Dec. 13 through Saturday, Dec. 14. Registration begins at 7 am on Saturday morning.

Sponsored by the Kennard Volunteer Fire Department, this year’s fundraiser is the chance to purchase raffle tickets on a Husqvarna Z248 zero-turn lawnmower.

For toy donations, please contact Jessica Best or Shelby Best at 936-222-0858.

For more information regarding vendor booths of lawnmower tickets, please contact Donnell Copaus at 936-222-7137 or 936-655-2899. Judy Curry or Sherry Morgan may also be contacted at 936-655-2219 while Simone Barlow may be reached at 936-655-2302.

For more information about the chili cook-off, please contact Fire Chief Don Parrish at 936-222-1671 or Lori Parrish at 936-545-7160.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.