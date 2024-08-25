Petition to End CEIDC Moves to November Ballot

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The petition to end Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation (CEIDC) had already gathered enough signatures to make it on the ballot, leaving only the formality of Crockett city council to make sure the measure would be legal and put it on the next ballot. The Monday, Aug. 19 meeting went almost three hours, with a long executive session and budget items to boot, still brought another standing-room crowd, to hear the final word on the petition.

CEIDC Executive Director James Gentry addressed the council earlier in the meeting, seemingly to debunk some of the information reported in The Messenger regarding uncertainty about the office and communication situation between Gentry and the city.

“We plan to resume normal office operations as soon as the offices are in good working condition,” Gentry explained. “CEIDC is still formulating a strategy for new office locations if CEIDC cannot remain in the current location. Until CEIDC has a permanent office and all offices are in good working condition, the phone can be rolled over to my work cell phone number: 903-394-1138. Our new email for a CEIDC is [email protected], until we can develop a more formalized account.”

After the long budget meeting, Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher announced the beginning of an executive session to discuss the petition, surprising those in the audience by announcing the council members would leave, allowing the public to remain in their seats and not have to stand in the lobby. The gesture was greeted by applause and mentions of gratitude.

Returning from the executive session, Crockett City Attorney William Pemberton explained the petition had two parts, and to be placed on a ballot in a legal way, would need to be taken as two separate issues.

The first part would call for an election for or against the termination of CEIDC.

Precinct Two Councilman Darrell Jones spoke first.

“Mayor and council, I would like to make a motion,” Jones began. Making a motion to hold an election to terminate the existence of CEIDC, but setting it for city elections in May, quoting laws regarding time needed for those in uniform or out of the country to be able to vote.

“I second!” answered Precinct Three Councilwoman NaTrenia Hicks.

Fisher said this was not on the agenda, referring specifically to the May date, stipulated in Jones’ motion.

“We have a motion and a second!” Jones declared. Hearing again from Fisher he had not made his motion according to the agenda, Jones asked for Pemberton to give a ruling.

“It’s not on the agenda,” Pemberton quietly answered.

A motion was made to put the petition on the next ballot, without mentioning a May date. Since Precinct Four Councilman Elbert Johnson was absent, Jones and Hicks voted no, Councilmen Dennis Ivey and Mike Marsh voted yes, with Fisher breaking the tie.

Sources have confirmed to The Messenger the issue will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election, although it is still unclear if the elections will be run by the county as part of the bigger Election Day voting, or will be run by the city itself.

Fisher read the follow-up motion to satisfy the petition, to hold an election to consider the adoption of a sales and use tax within the municipality of Crockett for the promotion and development of new and expanded business enterprises at the rate of one-half percent, and to use that tax to reduce the property tax rate in and for the city of Crockett.

Hicks asked for this provision to be tabled, until it could be further studied. She said the motion, “violates the original articles of the corporation (CEIDC), and to get a written legal ruling of opinion from Attorney Pemberton for clarity and a clear understanding of what’s happening.”

This was too voted down, with Fisher again breaking the tie.

Ivey read the motion as it appeared on the agenda, seconded by Marsh. The two voted yes, with Hicks and Jones voting no. With a 2-2 vote, for the third time during the meeting, Mayor Fisher raised her hand, breaking the tie, and sending both the future of CEIDC and the new proposed tax usage to Crockett residents, for their consideration and vote.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]