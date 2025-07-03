Sheriff’s Deputy Hospitalized After Crash

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A Houston County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Thursday, June 26 following a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 287 North, prompting renewed concerns over dangerous driving at rural intersections.

According to Houston County Sheriff Zak Benge, Deputy Weston Reeves was involved in a major traffic accident when another vehicle disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of FM 2423 (Lockout Road) and struck Reeves’ patrol truck. The impact caused the patrol unit to spin and roll over at least once, Benge said.

Reeves was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Crockett as a precaution. The other driver was treated at the scene and released.

“We are thankful nobody was seriously injured and both drivers will recover quickly,” Benge said in an official statement. “I would like to thank Grapeland EMS, Grapeland Fire Department, Grapeland Police Department and Texas DPS for their response and assistance to our deputy and our office.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is handling the investigation in accordance with sheriff’s office policy. The Crockett Police Department also assisted by covering emergency calls while deputies responded to the scene.

The crash highlights ongoing concerns in Texas about distracted and reckless driving, particularly at rural intersections. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), there were over 4,400 traffic fatalities in the state each year, with intersection-related crashes accounting for more than 800 deaths. Failure to yield at stop signs and signals is one of the leading contributors.

Additionally, distracted driving continues to pose a serious threat. In 2023, TxDOT reported nearly 480 deaths and over 2,800 serious injuries due to distractions behind the wheel.

While Benge did not indicate whether distraction played a role in Thursday’s crash, he emphasized gratitude for the community’s response and the swift support from neighboring agencies.

“These kinds of incidents are a reminder of the risks our deputies face every day on the road,” Benge said. “We are fortunate this time that it ended without tragedy.”

As Deputy Reeves continues to recover, the sheriff’s office encourages all drivers to stay alert, obey posted traffic signs, and approach rural intersections with caution.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]