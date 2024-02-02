Long Live The King! And Queen! And Prince, Princess, Dukes, Duchesses…

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – With the recent Latexo Independent School District (LISD) homecoming ceremonies and coronation of a new royal court, The Messenger was able to catch up with a few of those regal students at Latexo High School.

With the seniors worried about college applications and if they have enough of the right credits and extracurriculars to get that certain scholarship, and the juniors trying to survive eleventh grade, the students represented some of the best Houston County will send out into the world to form the world to come.

King Yazdaan Khokhar was born in Pakistan, only learning to speak English a little over a decade ago. You wouldn’t know it by talking to him, with his business-man attire and smooth speech, his English proved to be superior to that of one Messenger reporter, to be sure.

Asked about his last year of high school before seeking fame and fortune elsewhere, Khokhar was aware it was the turning of a page in his young life.

“I am just trying to enjoy every little thing I can, because I know I will miss it next year,” Khokhar said.

He said the teachers made the difference in his school career, saying he found all of the teachers to be good, enjoying the many classes on offer. He is still not firm on his future plans, but is still waiting from word back from a couple of colleges and plans to go into business or finance.

Taking home this year’s title of Homecoming Queen was senior Taylor Dise, known to many Messenger readers from her prolific sports career at the school. Dise said senior year is going well for her, making all straight A’s, agreeing junior year is always tougher than being a senior.

“This year has been easier than last year, school-wise,” Dise said. “But senior year is harder with scholarships and applications and all of that. It’s kind of overwhelming – the college application process can be very stressful!”

Dise admitted she didn’t think she would be voted Queen, since all candidates had a great shot at the title. When it was time to hear the results, she could barely sit still.

“Waiting to her the winners?” Dise was asked.

“Hungry,” she said.

“Ahhh, hungry for the title?” this reporter said, still not understanding.

“No, I was just hungry and wanted to hear the winners so I could eat something!” Dise laughed.

She has certainly worked up many appetites out of the classrooms, playing varsity volleyball, softball and a couple years of track. She has also volunteered with Beta Club and will be an Ambassador in the upcoming Houston County Fair and Livestock Show.

She appreciated the small class size and personalized attention at the school, and hopes to study business and sports management after graduation.

Junior and Homecoming Prince Traye Babb played football at other schools before transferring to Latexo. He said he enjoyed the schools’ more laidback atmosphere and calm atmosphere.

Babb admitted he looked forward to the process and wanted to run and be part of the homecoming court. His favorite subject now is algebra, with basketball his sport of choice.

“I like the basketball program here, they are really supportive of it making the team better,” Babb said.

He looks to graduate next year and pursue a career in business, after college.

Junior and Homecoming Princess was Rowdy Stokes, another standout on the Latexo sports teams, playing basketball, volleyball and softball. Stokes was taking a break from a One Act Play rehearsal to speak with The Messenger.

“One Act Play is stressful, but it’s rewarding when you see the benefits and good outcomes of all that hard work,” Stokes said.

Daughter to Houston County Commissioner Gene Stokes, the questions had to be asked if her father had given her any suggestions in her race to be in the homecoming court.

“He said to just be outgoing and not afraid to speak with everyone,” Stokes said.

Working through many essays in English class, Stokes said she took the class this year, figuring she would have too much pressure next as a senior and it would be better to get it out of the way.

After visiting and helping out in the elementary, she said teaching may be in her future, saying she enjoyed working with the kids more than she imagined.

The four young students, while radically different in background and temperament, have all come together to represent their school, with the hopes of the county high for their future.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]