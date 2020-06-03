PWFAA June Concert Series Shortened

Venue Changed

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Over the past several years, the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA) has hosted a The Summer Lightnin’ Concert Series at the Sallas Amphitheater in Crockett. This year, unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes have had to be made.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is the concert series is still a go. The series has been shortened to only two concerts instead of the normal four and the venue has changed.

According to a post on the PWFAA website, “We are adapting our Summer Lightnin’ Concert Series due to circumstances caused by the COVID-19 Virus. This year’s *FREE* concerts will take place in the Davy Crockett Memorial Park, located in Crockett, Texas at 600 Bradshaw on Friday, June 12 and Friday, June 26. Enjoy live music from the comfort of your own car or you may set your lawn chairs up by your car. We ask our audience to practice social distancing guidelines.”

The June 12 concert will feature music by Bayou Boogie. Formed in mid-2011, Bayou Boogie – that ‘Little Ole Band from Louisianne’ – is a ‘Louisiana roots’ band specializing in Zydeco, Cajun, Swamp Pop/Rock. Bayou Boogie is the premier 5 piece band in the entire Ark-La-Tex area, according to their Reverbnation biography.

Two weeks later – on June 26 – the music gets a little heavier as the boys from Wishbone Haze take the stage. The band describes itself as a Rock and Roll Blues band out of East Texas.

A pair of other concerts originally scheduled for earlier this year have also been re-scheduled.

The John Michael Montgomery concert, originally scheduled for Friday, April 3, has been rescheduled for Friday Oct. 2, at 7:30 pm.

The Roger Creager concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been rescheduled for Friday Nov. 20, at 7:30 PM.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.