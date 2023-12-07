PWFAA Brings Dallas String Quartet Christmas Show to Crockett

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA) is bringing the Dallas String Quartet, or DSQ Electric to the Crockett Civic Center, Thursday, Dec. 14, with the show set to start at 7:30 p.m.

The group is bringing a new twist to the Christmas music genre, mixing traditional elements of Christmas music and string quartet instruments with modern twists and some added surprises. Founded in 2007 by composer and violist Ion Zanca, DSQ is a fusion of contemporary, classical and pop music, and a #2 Billboard Charting group.

As PWFAA Executive Director Ann Walker recently told The Messenger, this is not your traditional string quartet.

“These guys play electric violins and they are awesome,” Walker said. “Their motto is, ‘From Beethoven to Bon Jovi.’ They will tear up an electric violin.”

The group uses both traditional and electric strings, performing as a quartet with the full accompaniment of drums and guitar. The group is known for their eclectic renditions of everything from Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” to their collaboration, “You Are The Reason,” with The Piano Guys. DSQ has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, with superstars like Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde, at the Academy of Country Music Awards, for NBA and NFL organizations and their cover of Katy Perry’s “Firework” was featured on the most recent season of American Idol. In 2021, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sought out DSQ as the entertainment for their wedding.

DSQ itself describes the Christmas show as, “an energetic show featuring a fusion of rock and Christmas hits, performed on LED electric light- up violins. You can hear a mix of Trans-Siberian Orchestra inspired songs like Carol of the Bells and Wizards in Winter and a modern twist on Nutcracker favorites like Trepak and Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. The electric strings of DSQ are joined by bass, drums and electric guitar for a truly epic sonic experience.”

Tickets to the show are available by calling PWFAA at 936-544-4276, or online at www.pwfaa.org. Tickets for A seating are $45 and B seating $35.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]