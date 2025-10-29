Crockett’s Jasmine Diaz: Leadership On and Off the Court

Senior Spotlight

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – When Jasmine Diaz walks into the gym at Crockett High School, her teammates know things are about to get serious. The senior captain of the Lady Bulldog volleyball team sets the tone — calm, confident, and ready to dive for any ball that comes her way.

Diaz, who came to Crockett High from smaller schools, said the past four years have been “pretty crazy,” but worth every bit of effort.

“I came to Crockett my freshman year of high school,” Diaz said. “It was pretty crazy new because it’s a really big school. I think it was a great idea to move somewhere bigger because I love all the teachers. I’ve learned a lot, and I’m glad it’s almost over — it’s been a crazy four years.”

As a multi-sport athlete in both volleyball and softball, Diaz has balanced practices, games, and classes while keeping her grades strong. She said she’s already been accepted to two colleges and is leaning toward a career in nursing.

“I’ve been thinking about doing something like pediatric nursing,” she said. “My aunt’s a travel nurse, and she travels to different states. That’s kind of where I’m leaning.”

On the court, Diaz has built a reputation for her defensive intensity — and for encouraging others to match her focus.

“Usually we huddle before a game starts, and I bring up their energy,” she said. “During games, if I see someone struggling, I help them fix what they’re doing wrong and let them know everything is okay — you can just retry in the next set or during practice.”

Head Coach Mike Hill said Diaz embodies everything he looks for in a team leader.

“She’s everything you want in a captain,” Hill said. “She’s there all the time, helps younger players, and she really led them very well.”

Hill said Diaz’s statistics tell the story of her effort — 413 digs, a 2.35 serving rating, and a 1.76 serve-receive rating, all above average for her position.

“She’s a great libero,” he said. “She works really hard, and she took more responsibility this year because we had some younger kids playing. She really had to step up, and she did.”

While the Lady Dogs didn’t have the season they hoped for, the younger team needed the time to grow together and work on fundamentals. They needed strong coaching — and strong leaders like Diaz to help get them going.

Hill said Diaz’s leadership went beyond numbers.

“She was the mother hen of the team,” he said. “She took the younger kids under her wing and helped them. She said the right thing at the right time.”

Away from volleyball, Diaz keeps busy with a part-time job and a house full of animals — including dogs, goats, cats, and a cow named Leroy.

“I fish, I hunt, and I have a bunch of animals at my house,” she said, laughing. “Some of them are mine, some are my family’s.”

As she prepares to close her senior year, both Diaz and her coach said they’re proud of what she’s accomplished — not only as an athlete, but as a person.

“I just wish her the best of luck in whatever she does,” Hill said. “She’s successful in everything she does, and she has great character.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]