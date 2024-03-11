Grapeland City Takes Measures After Theft

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The City of Grapeland began taking measures at the end of last summer to protect both water payments and the handling of those payments after a City of Grapeland employee was arrested for theft.

Certain residents received notices their water bill was not paid, while they claimed they had paid in cash at the city office. Many people lose or throw their receipts out, but some city residents were able to produce those receipts and the city began to investigate.

Video footage from inside Grapeland City Hall was used to confirm one of the city employees had been taking water payments, pocketing some of the ones made in cash. Possibly suspecting people would not hang on to their receipts, after the quick investigation was concluded, the employee was arrested by Grapeland Police Department.

The Messenger has learned the case has gone to the district attorney, and until official confirmation is received, we will not release the name or identity of the individual, who was charged with theft and destruction of property for shredding residents’ payment receipts.

Grapeland City Manager Kevin Watts said the city was embarrassed by the incident, especially from an employee who had always done a good job. While the city vets employees the best they can, Watts said it’s impossible to anticipate every situation, but the city has taken great steps to make sure this kind of crime is impossible in the future.

In the immediate aftermath of the employee’s arrest, the city responded to incidents where citizens had paid cash, but the payment was not registered. Watts said there is now a two-step process for accepting cash, those accepting, counting and depositing cash are now done by different people to ensure accuracy and asks the public to always come forward if they have any suspicion of wrongdoing by anyone working for the city.

The new checks and balances will keep the city transparent, Watts, said, acknowledging it’s the citizens’ money and they deserve to know it’s being accounted for and looked after.

In the meantime, if you still prefer to pay cash, make sure you get a receipt and keep it in a safe place. Do not deposit payments – especially not cash – at any drop boxes, where you cannot receive an immediate proof of payment.

If you have questions about your water bill or a discrepancy with a payment, contact the City of Grapeland at 936-687-2115.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]