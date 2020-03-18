Coronavirus Forces Area Operational Changes

Schools Remain Shuttered

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses and organizations to think outside of the box. Some organizations have opted for closure while others have changed their hours of operation or the way they conduct business.

Keep in mind this is a fluid situation and this is a partial list at best.

While no churches have closed their doors, some have started to stream religious services over the internet. With well over 200 hundred churches in Houston County, it would be space-prohibitive to accurately list every church, so the best advice is to contact your place of worship to see what initiatives they have taken.

Schools in Houston County remain closed until Monday, March 23. A meeting of area school superintendents will be held on Thursday, March 19 to hopefully determine what happens after the 23rd.

Anderson County schools are currently on Spring Break and no official word has been received as to how they will proceed next week.

Crockett Medical Center has restricted public access to the hospital.

A statement on the hospital’s Facebook page on Friday, March 13 indicated, “In light of the developing situation with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), beginning Friday, March 13, all employees, visitors and patients will be screened for risk factors as they enter any of the Crockett Medical Center facilities. There are only two access points into the facility. You will need to present to the Emergency Entrance or the Crockett Medical Center Clinic entrance (which will only be open during the 8am-5pm business hours) to be screened and gain access to the facility. Please be aware that visitation is going to be extremely limited and visitors are required to be screened as well.”

Palestine Regional Medical Center is also restricting visitors. PRMC has limited patient visitation to one per patient and has advised all visitors to the hospital will be screened. The main entrance is now located at the door of our emergency department. The behavioral health facility has been closed to visitors.

The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce has cobbled together a list of restaurants in the Houston County area who are offering Curbside or Drive-thru Service.

This list includes:

Burger King 940 E. Loop 304, Crockett, TX Drive Thru Open

Cattleman’s Country Café 936-546-7477 893 State Highway 7W, Crockett, TX Dine-in and Carryout Call for menu. Mon – Fri Breakfast 6am-10am, Lunch 11am – Noon Thurs/Fri Dinner 4:30pm – 8:30pm.

Davy Crockett Grill 936-243-6005 1260 E. Loop 304, Crockett TX Mon – Thurs & Sun 11am – 10pm, Fri & Sat 11am – 12am. Menu (https://www.facebook.com/…/rpp.351072565…/1032754743758256/…)

Dominos 936-624-0111 1000 E Loop 304, Crockett, TX Dining area and Lobby Closed – Drive Thru is open. https://pizza.dominos.com/texas/crockett/

Doc’s BBQ 936-546-7743 1277 E. Loop 304, Crockett, TX Dining area and Curbside

El Cancun 936-243-6502 1009E. Loop 304, Crockett, TX Dine in and Curbside available. Call for menu and hours.

Fowlers Restaurant 936-544-9690 2003 E. Goliad, Crockett, TX Full Menu available at Drive- Thru. Please call for menu. Wed – Sat 4pm – 10 pm.

Los Ranchos 936-546-0186 1155 E. Loop 304, Crockett, TX Dine in and Curbside available. Sun-Thurs 11am – 9:30pm, Fri & Sat 11am – 10:30pm.

McDonald’s 936-544-8008 1115 Loop 304, Crockett, TX Drive-Thru only – Lobby is closed.

Moosehead Cafe 936-544-5278 412 E. Houston Ave, Crockett, TX Curbside Service offered. Call ahead. Menu is online on Facebook. Mon-Sat 8am -2:30pm https://www.facebook.com/The-Moosehead-Cafe-190692100985762/

Smitty’s BBQ 936-544-2033 804 S. 4th Street, Crockett, TX Curbside Service Offered. Call ahead. Mon-Thurs 10am – 3pm, Fri & Sat 10am – 7pm, Sun 11am – 3pm

Sonic Drive-In 1200 E. Loop 304, Crockett, TX Drive-In Menu

Texas Burger 936-544-4556 1152 E. Loop 304, Crockett, TX Drive-Thru and Lobby are open at this time

Whataburger 1281 E. Loop 304, Crockett, TX Lobby is closed. Drive-Thru only

Betty Boop’s 936-544-4297 115 S. Fourth St, Crockett, TX Dine-in, Carry-out, Delivery and Curbside (call for delivery area) Mon-Fri 11am – 2pm. If you know a homebound individual who needs meals, contact Betty Boop’s. https://www.facebook.com/BettyBoops17/

Grapeland

Grapeland Cafe 936-687-2860 12946 US-287, Grapeland, TX Dine-in, Carry-out and Curbside. See their facebook page for menu and more. Tues – Sunday 6am – 2pm, Thurs thru Sat 5pm – 9pm https://www.facebook.com/GrapelandCafe/

Pop and Glamma’s Diner and Pie Shack 936-222-7103 914 US Highway 287 N, Grapeland, TX Drive-thru only. Call ahead for menu 11:30am – 5:30pm (or until sold out).

Again, this is only a partial list and it will change as the Coronavirus continues to worsen.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.