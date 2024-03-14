Crockett 2024 Spring Clean Saturday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The City of Crockett has announced its spring 2024 “Citywide Cleanup” program where residents can bring larger items and have them disposed of, mostly free of charge.

The program is for Crockett residents only and identification must be shown to be matching address of utility bills. The cleanup will be offered Saturday. Mar. 16 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Piney Woods Transfer Station, located at 400 north Durrett Drive.

There will no charge for one 16 foot trailer or two regular truck-sized loads per household.

Solid waste, such as household garbage, furniture, lumber, dried paint, metal items, household appliances and computers and monitors can be dropped off at no cost.

Tube monitors and televisions or unmounted car and truck tires are accepted, but at a fee: $5.30 for tires measuring 20 inches and below, $15.90 per tire from 21 inches to 24 inches. No large truck or tractor tires will be accepted.

Prohibited items include household chemicals, cleaning fluids, drain cleaners, liquid paint and acids.

