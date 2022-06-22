Houston County Places Five on TGCA All-State Team

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Late last week, the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) released its All-State Team for Class 2A and the Lovelady Lady Lions and the Latexo Lady Tigers were both well represented.

Not to say that Houston County is a hot bed for softball, but when you have five young ladies from a single county receiving All-State honors, it’s a pretty big deal.

Starting with the Class 2A State Runners-up, the Lady Lions placed three players on the All-State team.

Mihyia Davis

Senior Mihyia Davis was selected to the All-State team and was also named as the Class 1A-4A Softball Athlete of the Year. In addition, the center fielder was selected to the Class 2A 2022 State All-Tournament team and was the District 21-2A MVP.

Senior Macie LaRue was selected to the TGCA All-State Team as a pitcher and was also the District 21-2A Pitcher of the Year. Macie was also selected to the Texas Sportswriters Association All-State team in 2021.

Scout Lovell

Junior Scout Lovell was selected to the TGCA All-State team for the second consecutive year from her position at shortstop. Scout was also selected as the Defensive Player of the Year from District 21-2A and will play on the Class 1A-4A Blue All-Star team. In addition, Scout was selected to the 2022 Class 2A State All-Tournament team.

The Lady Lions also had four players selected to the Academic TGCA All-State Team. They were: Bailee Albinus; Rylee Biedrzycki; Macie LaRue; and Linda Martinez.

Charlee Biano

Just up the road in Latexo, the Lady Tigers had two players selected to the TGCA All-State team.

Sophomore Charlee Biano was selected to the team from her shortstop position and was also named as the MVP of District 25-2A.

Natalie Nicol, also a sophomore was selected for the honors team from her center field position. Natalie was also named to the District 25-2A All-District First Team.

Natalie Nicol

The Elkhart Lady Elks placed five members of their squad on the Academic All-State Team. They were: Claire Herring; Emily Lively; Cami Pyeatt; and Lynsie Walding.

Neches Lady Tiger sophomore Jessi Sumpter was selected to the TGCA Class 1A All-State Team while Lady Tigers Gracie Carson, Mallory Main and Kourtney Mannix were selected to the TGCA Academic All-State Team.

From all of us at The Messenger Sports, congratulations and best of luck in your future endeavors!

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.