Houston County News 10/12/2025
In this week’s edition of Houston County News:
Crockett City Administrator Lee Standley joins us to discuss water issues in the city
We get to know our three Peanut Queen Contestants
We discuss the closing of a certain coffee shop and what the repercussions of that might be
Pastor Reginald Marshall prays with us
We are grateful to our contributors, Kendall Hickson, Liam McMinn and Steven Streetman
For sponsorship opportunities or to comment or contribute please drop us a line at [email protected].