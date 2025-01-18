Making Bulldogs Better – On and Off the Court

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Varsity Bulldog basketball team is on a roll, standing on a 19-7 record and second in their district. One of the inspirations for the streak, apart from the student athletes themselves, is new Bulldog Head Basketball Coach Chaston Pruitt, who took a moment before a recent game to speak with The Messenger.

Pruitt has been working with the kids not just on the sports, but on the grades and being good citizens, too. Graduating near the top of his class in hometown Mexia, he played several sports in high school. before going on the major in history at Sam Houston State University (SHSU).

Due to the lack of good teachers at the time, Pruitt began teaching back in 2013, spending the next few years at several Texas schools. His original dream was to be a doctor, but like many, found it simply wasn’t for him.

“Once I saw all that biology and math, I thought, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that,’” Pruitt laughed.

He got a championship ring as part of the coaching staff for the 2012 SHSU winning girls’ basketball program and decided coaching should be a part of his role, along with his teaching.

Pruitt gained experience at several schools such as Huffman, Gilmer and Westwood before joining the Bulldog team this summer.

“I will say, kids are kids, no matter where they are from,” Pruitt said. “They are going to reflect what you’re teaching them and how you treat them. There will always be a knucklehead or two, for the most part these are great kids we have here in Crockett.”

Facing a 20-5 Onalaska Tuesday, the Bulldogs held their own in the high-scoring game, taking a loss, with a final score of 96-69.

Sports is as much about heart as talent, and Pruitt, like all basketball coaches, knows he must keep the team’s spirits high, while he tries and keep them on the game plan, minimize turnovers and fouls, and hit that net.

The Bulldogs faced Anderson-Shiro at home Friday, Jan. 17, which the Bulldogs won, with a final score of 75-62.

Win or lose, Pruitt said building the young men into adults is always on the roster for what he hopes the kids will learn from each practice and every game.

“I know once they graduate, our boys are going to become fathers and want to make

contributions to society, so, I’m trying to build on that, with the premise to teach him how to be a good man first of all,” Pruitt noted. “That goes with your behavior and your character, and we do a lot of character building.”

Pruitt knows he has his work cut out for him as his Bulldogs approach the post-season, where any little mistakes or turnovers are sure to cost them dearly as they face tougher teams.

Practicing what he preaches, Pruitt has a Master’s Degree and is working on his PhD. What keep someone with such experience and qualifications so dedicated to working with these young men?

“Obviously, when you enjoy it and you’re good at it,” Pruitt said. “I just feel like I have a purpose and I feel like there’s a purpose I need to fulfill and that is coaching and working with these kids as long as I can.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]