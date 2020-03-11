Calling your Boss for Bail? Priceless

Expired Registration leads to Felony Charge

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A Crockett man is behind bars and charged with felony drug possession after an officer with the Crockett Police Department noticed the vehicle driven by the suspect had an expired registration sticker.

Jason Dewayne Alfred, 50, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, greater than four grams but less than 200 grams, after he was stopped at 12:30 pm on March 3.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Officer Matthew Van Egmond was on patrol Tuesday afternoon when he noticed the vehicle Alfred was driving had an expired registration sticker.

Van Egmond observed the vehicle, a black corvette, turn onto Loop 304 and then onto to US Hwy 287, before he initiated a traffic stop.

“I (Van Egmond) advised the driver (Alfred) the reason for the stop was for the expired registration. The driver (Alfred) immediately became agitated,” the affidavit reported.

The officer stated in the probable cause document that he tried to calm Alfred before asking for his driver’s license and proof of insurance. Van Egmond also asked for consent to search the vehicle.

“Jason replied that I could and began leaning his seats forward and stated that his vehicle had been searched three times before by Crockett PD officers and Alfred stated he is not a drug dealer,” the legal document said.

Alfred was asked to step to the rear of the car while the vehicle was searched. He complied with the officer’s request but then asked “… to be able to watch me as I searched. I stated that he would be able to and Alfred mentioned that he has had an issue with people ‘planting’ stuff in his vehicle.”

Another CPD officer arrived on the scene at this time and stayed with Alfred while the vehicle was searched.

“I then began searching the vehicle. In the driver’s compartment of the vehicle, I located a cigarette pack that had a green baggie inside of it. With my prior training and knowledge, I knew this was used to contain illegal narcotics. Alfred stated that the green bag was from buttons from a shirt,” the affidavit reported.

Once Van Egmond began to search the passenger side of the Corvette, he noticed the glove compartment was locked.

“I then asked Alfred where the key was to unlock the glove compartment and Alfred stated, ‘Let me call my boss to tell her to come get me out of jail,’” the legal document stated.

After Van Egmond obtained the keys, he opened the glove box and found a pipe containing methamphetamine. Alfred was placed under arrest and transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody on one count of possession of a controlled substance in an amount greater than four grams, but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Alfred’s bond was set at $20,000. He is still being held at the Houston County Jail.

