WASTELINES EXPANDING IN HOUSTON COUNTY AND ACROSS TEXAS

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – When the heat index hits 108, it’s harder to get down to the park for a walk. Or even open the curtains.

However, the lack of activity and overeating has led 252 of 254 counties in Texas to become fatter over the last 10 years. Houston County definitely made the list.

Most of the time we can feel pride when we hear “everything’s bigger in Texas.” For once, we ourselves have lived up to the slogan.

Presidio County in West Texas saw the biggest 10 year increase, with a 20% increase in obesity rates to 40% considered obese. Throughout Texas, only Kaufman and Travis Counties were able to maintain their weight figures over the last 10 years.

Houston County was not one of the worst counties in terms of weight gain, but nothing to be proud of either.

In 2012, 31% of Houston County was considered overweight. That number jumped to 41% for 2022.

Overall Texas came in 41st among the 50 states with an overall 5% increase in overweight residents.

Anderson County faired better, increasing over the last 10 years from 33% overweight to 39%.

