CTE Update Provided to LISD Board

May Election Details Finalized

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – During a meeting of the Latexo Independent School District Board of Trustees – held on Thursday, Feb. 13 – the board members were given an update by Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director Chris Cravens.

“I just want to let you guys in on what we are doing with CTE and the different programs we have going on now,” he explained.

Cravens indicated the program was designed to help those students who were not planning to go to college immediately after high school to help give them a marketable skill which would help them land a job or start a career.

“We do a lot for our college bound students, without a doubt. We have a great college program but we also want to make sure we help those kids who may not be going to college. That is what our CTE program is all about,” he explained.

The CTE Director said during the fall semester work had been done on a greenhouse as well as the health lab. Classes in principles of health science, medical terminology, phlebotomy, theory and EKG technician training were now being offered at the school, Cravens explained.

As he continued, he informed the board the CTE program was now offering education classes for those who had expressed an interest in the educational field.

“We have about 15 students taking the education class. They spend a couple of days a week learning about teaching and education. Then, two or three days a week they go to the elementary where they tutor and mentor kids,” Cravens said.

Prior to the CTE Update, the trustees addressed the matter of the May 2 election. Karen Goolsby Smith was named as the election judge while Dylis Bobbitt was named as the alternate judge.

Ashley Shoemake was selected to be the early voting absentee clerk while Tammy Luce was chosen to be the alternate.

The early voting location will be at the Latexo ISD Administration Building and the May 2 polling location will be at the Wilcox Community Center.

Also concerning the election, LISD Superintendent Michael Woodard introduced Martye Kendrick, an attorney with the legal firm of Sara Leon and Associates, LLC.

“We are happy to be working with you. We appreciate your trust in us to have a successful bond election. Any guidance you need in getting through the process, we are here for you. I’ve been doing bond work since 2012 and enjoy working with the districts to see the end product,” she said.

In other matters brought before the LISD Board:

Consent Agenda items were approved.

A TREA Interlocal Cooperation Contract was approved by the board.

The second reading of Policy Update 114 was given.

