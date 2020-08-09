Houston County 2020 Census Update

Over 7,000 Households Yet to Complete Form

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The US Census Bureau has been working feverishly to get an accurate count of the population of the United States and its territories.

According to the 2020 Census Bureau website, “The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.”

The website further states the 2020 Census will help provide a snapshot of our nation—who we are, where we live, and so much more. The results of this once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

“Over the next decade,” the website indicated, “lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions. The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children. The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.”

So far, the self-response rates are lagging behind the final numbers of 2010. The United States had a self-response rate of 66.5 percent in 2010 while in 2020, the numbers show a self-response rate of 62.9 percent. The state of Texas had a self-response rate of 64.4 percent in 2010 and so far in 2020 the self-response rate is only 57.9 percent.

Locally, the Deep East Texas County of Governments (DETCOG) has been charged with ensuring an accurate count in its 12-county region.

The self-response rates for the 12 counties show:

Angelina County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 53.9 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 64.7.

Nacogdoches County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 50.8 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 60.

Houston County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 44.9 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 53.3.

Shelby County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 44.3 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 52.2

San Jacinto County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 42 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 48.9.

Jasper County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 41.1 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 52.3.

Polk County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 40.3 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 46.9.

Tyler County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 37.6 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 47.6.

Trinity County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 35.8 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 46.2.

Newton County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 34.8 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 46.2.

San Augustine County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 29.7 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 39.1.

Sabine County in 2020 with a self-response rate of 29.1 percent and a final 2010 self-response rate of 44.7.

For Houston County, this means “… about 5,770 households have filled out the census on their own. That means about 7,080 homes need to complete their census form,” according to DETCOG.

