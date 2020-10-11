Latexo ISD to Serve as Staging Area for Davy Crockett Classic

Elementary, High Principals Recognized for Principals’ Month

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – The Latexo Independent School District Board of Trustees met in a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8 highlighted by an update on the Davy Crockett Classic Bicycle Race in 2021.

As the meeting got underway, Latexo ISD Superintendent Michael Woodard took time to recognize the district’s principals as part of National Principals Month.

“October is National Principals Month and I want to brag on the three that we have. I think we have three of the best around with Mrs. (Kim) Watson at the high school, Mrs. (Rachel) Galloway at the elementary and of course (Assistant Principal) Mr. (Mack) Dugat. I couldn’t do my job without them. I just want you to know how much I appreciate them and what they do for our district,” the superintendent said.

LISD Board President Kelly Nicol added, “We appreciate what you guys do. I know it’s a tough job and through this pandemic, having to go back-and-forth to school, having to rearrange schedules and coming up with new ways to learn, it has been a grueling task and we appreciate everything that you do.”

As the meeting continued, Woodard informed the board members he had recently received an e-mail from Topview Sports pertaining to the Davy Crockett Classic Bike Race scheduled for February 13-14 in 2021.

The e-mail stated, “We are requesting use of the Latexo ISD campus for Saturday’s race base area. We would have our finish line and race trailer set up next to the road on FM 2663. We are requesting the use of the parking at the facilities, along with some bathrooms for the racers and staff to use during the events on Feb. 13, 2021. If the weather is cold/rainy, it would be nice to have the option to set up registration inside one of the buildings, but not required.”

Woodard said the bike race participants could use outdoor restrooms but there may be a conflict with Little Dribblers basketball, if it was held this year.

Nicol expressed this could be a great event for both the school and the community. Following a few minutes of discussion, the matter was unanimously approved.

The bike race will start in front of Latexo High School on FM 2663, turn right onto US Highway 287 N and travel to Grapeland where they will turn right on FM 2423. At that point, the cyclists will follow FM 2423 until it dead ends at FM 2022. From there, the cyclists will turn right on FM 2022 and follow the road back to FM 2663 where they will turn right, once again, and head back towards Latexo High School. The loop totals 23 miles.

Prior to the bike race discussion, Latexo resident Carol Davis addressed the board in the public comments portion of the meeting about an educator who had been suspended for violating district protocol.

When questioned if the educator had been terminated LISD Board President Kelly Nicol indicated the board was not allowed to respond or comment during the public forum.

Once the board had concluded the open portion of the meeting, the members retired into executive session to discuss the aforementioned matter.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the trustees emerged from behind closed doors. A motion was made to authorize the superintendent to enter into a voluntary separation agreement with the educator, as discussed in closed session. The motion was seconded and the matter was passed unanimously.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

In other matters brought before the Board of Trustees:

Consent agenda items were approved.

The final reading of Policy Update 115 was held.

A service agreement with Interquest K-9 to provide drug-sniffing canines on the LISD campuses was approved by the board.

Donations of $1,000 for the elementary school and $2,000 for the high school from the JB and Katherine Sallas Foundation along with a donation in the amount of $5,000 from Energy for Schools were accepted by the board.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.