Walmart® Gives Grant to ‘PETS’ as City Shelter Faces Soft Opening

CROCKETT – Crockett Walmart® presented a $1,000 grant to PETS (People for the Ethical Treatment of Strays) Thursday, March 20, as the Crockett City Animal Shelter begins limited operations with plans for a wider launch soon. PETS is a local group of concerned citizens assisting the city in re-homing the animals who end up at the city shelter.

Jennifer Sparks formed the organization last October, after moving to the area with her husband. Lovers of helping children and animals, Sparks began to notice a great need in Houston County for getting animals to foster homes and off for adoption.

“We noticed the extensive overpopulation and dead animals on the road and somehow I heard about the ‘Give Me Shelter’ project, and heard about what was going on and what they needed,” Sparks said. “I just jumped in and created this 501-c3 to support the city in establishing their new animal shelter, since I knew the building had already been bought.”

PETS looks to serve as a link between animals taken in at the shelter and their final, forever homes, making sure they are taken care of and help keep space available at the shelter for new inductees.

The Messenger asked Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein about the status of the shelter, which suffered delays both to storm damage and seeking local partners to help oversee and check on the animals. Angerstein said while the building itself is ready and the city is already working with local veterinarians, they are looking for a more formal, long-term partnership to get the shelter up and running at full speed. The location, along the city’s South Fourth Street, is now only being used to take in animals retrieved by the city’s animal patrols, and not yet open to the public at large.

Sparks said PETS is busy fundraising for the shelter, while keeping busy with their ever-growing network of big-hearted volunteers to help control the population while the shelter gets underway.

“We hope to locate stray animals, have them spayed, neutered, vaccinated – whatever it takes – and then try to collaborate with our network of rescue organizations across the United States to help find homes for some of these animals,” Sparks noted. “We’re also going to be organizing some outreach programs in local schools and businesses, because we think education about spaying and neutering is most important.”

Houston County offers a $50 voucher for spays and neuters, but these are mostly used by people for their family pets, not for wild or feral animals on the loose. The Messenger has received dozens of reports of animals going after people or being a nuisance. They can be a menace to children, other animals and land owners, but getting them off the roads and into a family who will take care of them is aways best.

The key to what PETS does is help move animals from that shelter to adoption, keeping the limited space open so new animals can move through. They can always use help, from donations to volunteers, to foster homes to get the animals used to people and ready for adoption.

The group will be holding a free clinic later in May and is always happy to receive the mounds of much-needed supplies for the animals, such as food or other items.

The $1,000 grant from Walmart® came as a welcome boost to the group’s efforts. Crockett Walmart® People Lead Stuart Wells told The Messenger this is part of working with their communities.

“Walmart® believes investing in local communities strengthens our business as well as the communities we serve,” Wells said. “Local grants are designed to support local organizations that meet the unique needs of the communities where we operate, build pride among all associates, and deepen relationships with our customers. Each year, Walmart® stores award local cash grants ranging from $250-$5,000.”

As the animal problem continues to be widespread across the state of Texas, Sparks says her group often ends up sending the animals up north, to places as far away as New York.

For more information about the group and how you can help, please visit their Facebook® page at www.facebook.com/PETSCrockett or call (713) 204-6628.

