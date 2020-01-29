CISD Board Lauded During Board Recognition Month

Election Order for May 2 Approved

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District Board of Trustees was recognized for its service to the district on Tuesday night as part of School Board Recognition Month.

“I’ve made it very, very plain in the past that I don’t mind talking good about you,” CISD Superintendent Terry Myers said as he addressed the board.

“I really appreciate the fact that we can say ‘Launching the Next Generation’ in front of this board. You are like minded and you are one of the best, if not the best boards I have ever worked with. We want to congratulate you and certainly thank you for your service to this community,” Myers said.

The superintendent further said the district would not have been able to accomplish the things it had accomplished during his six-year tenure with CISD “… without the fact that we have been of one mind and one accord. You have certainly given of your time. You have given your money and you have given of yourselves other things, including physical support. It seems like when one of our children needs something, one of you is always there contributing to the well-being of our children in the district.”

Myers added the board has sent a message to the community that the trustees really do care about what happens in the district and always put what is best for the students at CISD at the very top of the list of priorities.

“Thank you all for being not just colleagues, but also being what I consider as friends over the last six years. You have focused on what needs to be focused on,” he said.

As the meeting continued, the May 2 election was brought forward for discussion.

“We have an election coming up on May 2,” Executive Assistant Rhonda Kendrick informed the trustees.

“The two positions that are up for election are District Two, Mo Amjad, and District Five, Dr. John Garner. The deadline to apply for a place on the ballot is Feb. 14 at 5 pm. Early voting starts on April 20 and runs through April 28. We will have a joint election with the city. This year, the only polling place we will share will be District 5 – the Houston County Senior Citizens Center,” she said.

The District Two polling location will be at the Crockett Fire Department. The election order and the joint election agreement with the city of Crockett were approved.

In other matters brought before the board:

Consent agenda items were approved.

Donations in the amount of $600 and $210 were approved by the board.

TASB Policy Update 114 was approved.

