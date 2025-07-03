Books and Brews: A New Chapter in Downtown Crockett

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – When Alexis Johnson opened Old County Bookstore in downtown Crockett last November—just in time for the holiday rush—she didn’t expect to find herself organizing a blues festival, becoming president of the Downtown Crockett Association (DCA), and buying a coffee shop all within a few short months.

But here she is.

“Honestly, opening the bookstore during the Christmas season turned out to be amazing,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t necessarily recommend it to everyone, but for me, it worked out beautifully. It was such a fun, busy time, and the community was incredibly supportive from the beginning.”

The bookstore quickly became more than just a place to browse titles. Johnson has cultivated a welcoming space filled with events: book clubs, a weekly writing group, book bingo nights, and even a Valentine’s Day celebration with neighboring businesses.

“It’s become a community hub, and that’s what I love most,” she said. “People come in not just to buy a book, but to connect.”

Now, Johnson is ready to turn the page on a bold new chapter: merging her bookstore with The Grind, a popular coffee shop just two doors down. The new venture, aptly named Crazy Four Books and Coffee, officially opens Tuesday, July 1 at 311 E. Goliad Ave.

And yes, the name has layers.

“It’s a play on words—I’m crazy for books, and I’m crazy for coffee,” she laughed. “But it’s also a nod to Texas cattle branding culture. In branding language, an upside-down number or letter is considered ‘crazy.’ So our logo is an upside-down four.”

The space will be more than a coffee shop or bookstore—it will be both, fused together under one roof with cozy reading corners, cowhide beanbags, and a western flair that reflects Crockett’s local charm. Guests can order from a full coffee and smoothie menu, browse the shelves, and just hang out.

“We want it to be a place where you can write, read, work, meet a friend, or just relax with a good drink and a good book,” Johnson said. “We’re creating a space where community happens organically.”

Johnson said the opportunity to purchase The Grind came at just the right time, as the former owner, Randy Chasteen, was ready to step away. The decision to combine the businesses was a natural fit.

“It just felt like the perfect match,” she said. “Books and coffee? Come on. It doesn’t get better than that.”’

Despite her growing list of responsibilities—including helping organize this year’s Blues Festival through her role as president of the DCA—Johnson is enthusiastic, not overwhelmed.

“I know it sounds crazy to take all this on,” she admitted. “But this is the good kind of crazy. I believe in Crockett and what we’re building downtown. We’ve got momentum.”

Crazy Four Books and Coffee will be open Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Johnson promises a warm welcome, a caffeine boost, and plenty of pages to turn.

“I’m just really excited to invite the community into this next adventure,” she said. “Come on in, grab a book and a latte, and make yourself at home.”

