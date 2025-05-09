Top Three Selected for Grapeland City Council

Vickie Shorts (left) and Balis Dailey (right) were elected to Grapeland City Council, along with Greg Vaden in the May 3 elections.

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – In a time where few step up to run for local offices, a total of nine candidates threw their hats in the ring to run for the three open positions on the Grapeland city council. Grapeland’s council positions are open, not limited by geographic lines or precincts, as in other cities. The three top vote-getters took those open positions, with one incumbent re-elected, a former mayor returning to city government and one newcomer to round out the three winners.

The nine candidates were: incumbent Greg Vaden, Bobbie Jo Woody, Charles Hart, Mitchel Woody, Balis Edens Dailey, Sherrell McCoy, Vickie Shorts, Daniel Tarver and Jerry Miller.

When the dust settled and the votes were counted, incumbent Vaden, former Grapeland mayor Dailey and Shorts were the three receiving the most votes.

The final tally of votes were:

Greg Vaden, 85, 22%

Bobbie Jo Woody, 21, 5%

Charles Hart, 46, 12%

Mitchell Woody, 42, 11%

Balis Edens Dailey, 76, 20%

Sherrell McCoy, 31, 8%

Vickie Shorts, 50, 13%

Danielle Tarver, 16, 4%

Jerry Miller, 15, 4%

All results are considered unofficial until formally canvassed by the entity holding the election.

