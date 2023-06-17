Vandals Sought in Damage to Grapeland Youth Baseball Facility

Cadie Murray, President of Grapeland Youth Softball reported theft and vandalism at the field concession stand located on U.S. 287 in Grapeland after someone broke in and stole $200 in drinks and candy, stealing the field chalking machine and equipment used to drag the field after each game. The criminals left behind empty bottles of alcohol and vape pens, with Murray noting they also left some evidence as to who the guilty parties are. She is calling on them to return the stolen items before the group is forced to go to the police. Here Baseball Coach Travis Lively shows how the stand was broken into, with new safety measures now in place. Anyone with information leading to those responsible is asked to call (936) 544-6227.