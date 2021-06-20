Update on Spread of Coronavirus – June 18

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – With nearly 40 percent of the entire country vaccinated, the numbers of newly reported cases are showing a downward trend across the nation.

As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidelines in the fight against the virus.

According to the CDC, “If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic. Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Even though it appears the health care industry has turned the corner on the disease, new variants of the virus are continually being found which indicate COVID-19 is – unfortunately – not going away any time soon.

On the local front, the Texas Department of State Health Services (TxDSHS) reported another 39 COVID-19 related fatalities in the Lone Star State on Thursday, June 17.

In addition, the TxDSHS indicated on June 17, there were nine estimated, active cases in Houston County with approximately 1,618 people who have recovered. There have also been 58 reported deaths. Last week, there were seven active cases and 55 deaths.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Houston County on April 17 of last year, when it was learned three individuals had tested positive for the virus.

Crockett Medical Center provided a statement on Thursday, June 10 which indicated, “We are reporting less than 10% of our county with the virus and 52% of our community is vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, in Anderson County, it was announced on Thursday, June 17, the county had a total of 57 active cases. There have also been 3,437 recoveries and 83 reported deaths. Last week, there were 84 active cases and 83 deaths.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, it was reported Anderson County had its first confirmed case of the virus.

The number of active cases and fatalities per county – for those counties surrounding Houston and Anderson Counties – as of June 17 showed: Angelina – 25 active cases and 286 fatalities, last week there were 75 active cases with 284 fatalities; Cherokee – 14 active cases and 144 fatalities, last week there were 16 active cases with 142 fatalities; Freestone – 9 active cases and 50 fatalities, last week there were 17 active cases with 50 fatalities; Henderson – 96 active cases and 194 fatalities, last week there were 80 active cases with 194 fatalities; Leon – 3 active cases and 43 fatalities, last week there were also 3 active cases with 43 fatalities; Madison – 3 active cases and 30 fatalities, last week there were 8 active cases with 30 fatalities; Trinity – 8 active cases and 27 fatalities, last week there were 13 active cases with 27 fatalities; and Walker – 0 active case and 132 fatalities, last week there were 0 active cases with 131 fatalities.

The Messenger first started tracking the spread of the virus in the East Texas area on Wednesday, March 25 of last year. At that time, TxDSHS reported 974 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease and 12 deaths throughout the Lone Star State.

Also, on that Wednesday, the TxDSHS indicated 82 out of 254 counties in the state of Texas had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Of those counties – as of March 25, 2020 – the only county with a confirmed case of the Coronavirus bordering Houston or Anderson County was Walker County.

By June17, 2021, approximately 2.53 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Texas while 50,964 Texans had suffered a COVID-19 related death. Furthermore, 254 out of 254 – or 100% of counties in the state of Texas – now have or have had at least one active case of COVID-19.

The June 17 update showed a total of 31,225,819 Coronavirus tests had been administered in Texas with 1,583 current hospitalizations, up slightly from 1,578 last week. The TxDSHS also reported 2,860,029 recoveries.

Another metric touted by state officials has been the positivity rate. The positivity rate is found by dividing the number of new cases (previous 7 days) by the number of new test results (previous 7 days).

On June 17, the positivity rate was 2.95%, a slight decrease from last week when the rate stood at 2.97%.

Moving to the national stage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), as of June 18, across the US there have been 33,511,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 83,371 from a week ago.

The CSSE also reported there were 600,985 US residents who had suffered a COVID-19 related death as of June 11 – an increase of 2,188 deaths from a week ago.

Worldwide, on June18, as of 11:21 am, there have been 177,554,618 (last week – 174,972,721) confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,844,418 (last week – 3,775,330) deaths attributed to the virus. The CDC, WHO and the CSSE are also reporting 2,522,683,923 vaccine doses have been administered.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.