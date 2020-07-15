Witness Tampering Leads to Felony Charges

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – While tampering with a witness at the federal level might get you a slap on the wrist and a stern talking to, in Houston County it will lead to a felony charge.

Such is the case for 53-year-old Paul Edward Lewis from Midway. Lewis was arrested on Friday, July 10 and charged with tampering with a witness in a sexual assault case.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Houston County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Billy Christian was forwarded several text messages sent by Lewis to the victim in an aggravated sexual assault case in Houston County.

“The text states that they need to communicate on the case that is pending in District Court to change her testimony. (The victim) stated that she now has a small child and is afraid of what might happen,” the affidavit stated.

After viewing the text messages, Christian spoke to Houston County District Attorney Donna Kaspar who confirmed Lewis was to have no contact with the victim.

An arrest warrant was issued and Lewis was taken into custody last Friday and charged with tampering with a witness, a second degree felony.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Bond in the case was set at $20,000. It was posted and Lewis was released pending further legal proceedings.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.