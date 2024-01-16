Latexo High School Homecoming Next Week

Special to The Messenger

LATEXO – Latexo will be celebrating Homecoming 2024 from January 16 until January 20. Activities will include Spirit week, Junior High and High school basketball games, our Homecoming Pep Rally, our Homecoming Parade, which will coincide with the Latexo VFD Annual Chili Dinner, our Homecoming Coronation and a Homecoming Dance.

Spirit week kicks off January 16 with Time Travel Tuesday, followed by Rhyme Without Reason on Wednesday January 17. Spirit week will conclude Thursday January 18 with Green Out Day.

According to their schedules, the Junior High basketball teams will be playing in Leon on Thursday, January 18 beginning at 5:00, and the High School teams will be playing Friday January 19 beginning at 5 p.m. Come out and support our Tigers and Lady Tigers in our new gymnasium.

The Latexo High School Student Council is sponsoring its third annual Homecoming Parade Saturday January 20 beginning at 9 a.m. We encourage the community to attend the parade; you are welcome to park in the elementary parking lot to view the parade, or park along Red Bud and view as the parade makes its way passed the ball fields, and then returns to the school up Cottonwood. School, community, and civic organizations are invited to participate. For information on participating in the parade email [email protected].

Following the parade, everyone is encouraged to make their way to the Latexo Volunteer Fire Department Annual Chili Dinner. These first responders are vital to the Latexo community and all of Houston County. Come on out for some delicious chili and great company.

The Latexo High School Student Council will sponsor the 2024 Latexo Homecoming Coronation, “Enchanted Gardens”, on Saturday, January 20 beginning at 7 p.m. in the new Latexo gymnasium. Admission to the coronation is $2 for adults and $1 for children.

Our 2023 King and Queen, Cameron Baker and Kennedy Patterson, will return to crown this year’s royalty and several other junior high and high school students will participate in the coronation ceremony.

King and Queen Candidates represent the Senior Class. The candidates for Queen are Taylor Dise, Hailey McCorcle Brent, Shelby Waldrep and Kate Walker. The candidates for King are Matthew Cook, Yazdaan Khokhar, Thomas Luce and Cavanaugh Mullins.

Prince and Princess Candidates represent grades nine, ten and eleven. The candidates for Princess are Cadence Commander, Natalie Hopkins, Lillyann Beard, Kaitlynn Patterson, Angelica Chavez and Rowdy Stokes. The candidates for Prince are John Allee, Michael Woodard, Kevin Kirkaldy, Traye Babb, Christopher Grier and Hector Perez.

Duke and Duchess Candidates represent grades seven and eight. The candidates for Duchess are Edie Dugger, Abby Hernandez, Sarah Furrh and Hannah Moore. The candidates for Duke are Daniel Castillo, Omar Gonzalez, Adrian Moore and Braylan Rosser.

This year, we will also have representatives from various school organizations participating in the Coronation. These representatives are: Elementary school Julia Allee and Jett Bobbitt, Beta Club Tobi Curless and Landon Pennington, FFA Callie Lee and Mason Sherman, Health Science Emma Jones and Caden Abshire, High School Athletics Katy Allen and Mathew Gonzales, Junior High Athletics Jimena Esquivel and Evan Fogle and High School UIL/OAP Isabelle Yorgensen and Mohammed Asad.

The Junior Class will sponsor a Homecoming Dance for high school students in the high school cafeteria following the coronation.