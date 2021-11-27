Judicial Ruling Discussed in Commissioners Court

Public Forums to be Held on Precinct Line Movement

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – During the Houston County Commissioners Court meeting held on Tuesday morning, Nov. 23, a recent judicial ruling pertaining to local governmental control was addressed.

Shortly after the court session was called to order, County Auditor Melissa Jeter informed the court she had recently received information on a ruling from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“They have declared Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates violates Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ efforts to direct safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Jenkins had issued a mask mandate in Dallas County and had been sued by a county commissioner. The judge sued the governor over the no-mask mandates

Jeter explained the case was really about local governmental control adding the appellate court had sided with Judge Jenkins.

“The judge in each county has the authority to do what is necessary, if a disaster is called within his county,” the county auditor continued. “That was upheld in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. According to (Texas Attorney General) Ken Paxton, they are taking this to the Supreme Court.”

Prior to the local control conversation, County Judge Jim Lovell spoke about the county’s recent Thanksgiving dinner and the upcoming employee appreciation dinner.

“Our Thanksgiving (dinner) was a big success. We had a good crowd. On another note, on Dec. 3 at 6 pm, we are having a steak dinner. It is an employee appreciation dinner. We are in the middle of RSVPing right now. Steaks are not cheap, so we need as close of a head count as we can get,” Judge Lovell informed the court.

As the meeting continued, the court was asked to consider holding public forums in order to discuss the movement of voting precinct lines within Precincts 1 and Precinct 4. Coupled with this was a budget expense of $500 for advertising.

Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum explained the $500 would “… allow me to put this in the paper and to purchase some signage to put out in both precincts letting the public know we are holding those forums.”

A motion to allocate the $500 was made, seconded and unanimously approved.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county were approved.

The Houston County Treasurer’s and Compensatory Reports were received as information by the commissioners.

Salaries for new and/or transfer employees were approved.

A contract with Kenneth W. Cory for the removal of an unspecified amount of iron ore gravel at a cost of $2.50 was approved by the court.

A $1,000 donation from Glenn Cross to the Houston County Senior Citizen’s Center was accepted.

The commissioners approved the renewal of the liability insurance policy at the Houston County Airport.

