Senior Spotlight — Lovelady Lion Volleyball Seniors Head to Playoffs

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – As the Lovelady Lady Lions volleyball team prepared for its first-round playoff matchup against Cayuga on Saturday, Nov. 1, in Elkhart, Head Coach Tanesiah “Cookie” Johnson said the key to the team’s success this year has been simple: growth, teamwork and belief.

To see the full video interview with the coach and the players, please tune into Sunday’s edition of our Houston County News podcast, available on The Messenger Facebook page or at our website, www.messenger-news.com.

“We worked as a team, we worked together,” Johnson said. “It’s the growth — we get better from game to game, win or lose, no matter what the scoreboard says. They believed, they trusted, and they listened. I’ve got a great group of seniors who take leadership and own it.”

That senior class — Kaisten Richardson, Madison McMillian, Skylar Reynolds, and Avery Huffstuttler — has helped carry Lovelady back to the postseason, blending heart, with friendship and fierce competitiveness.

Kaisten Richardson

This year’s Lovelady homecoming queen is as versatile as she is talented. Richardson plays volleyball, basketball, softball, golf, and even plans to add track this spring — a true multi-sport athlete in every sense.

“I think I’ll look back and be happy I went to a smaller school,” Richardson said. “You have more opportunity, and it’s easier to really put in the work and have it pay off.”

Richardson, who has been part of the volleyball program since junior high, said this season has been one of growth and improvement.

“There’s a lot I’ve learned to do this year that I couldn’t before,” she said. “I couldn’t block before this year, and we’ve worked on it almost every day. I think our team has improved tremendously.”

Her best skill? Serving — though she says blocking is still a work in progress. Off the court, Richardson hopes to continue her education at Sam Houston State University or Lone Star College, with dreams of becoming a dental hygienist.

“I used to be really insecure about my smile,” she said. “When I got braces, it just intrigued me. I’d like to help people feel better about their own smiles.”

Coach Johnson praised Richardson’s reliability. “She’s a strong hitter for us,” Johnson said. “She’s consistent serving, she plays her role, and she does what she’s supposed to — and then some.”

Madison McMillian

Madison McMillian moved to Lovelady in seventh grade after attending a private school in Huntsville, and she said the transition changed her life.

“It was very different,” she said. “People here are like one big family. Everyone’s so close.”

McMillian, who also plays softball as a catcher, said working with Coach Johnson this year helped her “gain confidence and improve a lot.” She’s considering a future in medicine — possibly pediatric nursing or children’s orthopedics — and said she feels both nervous and excited to take her next steps after graduation.

“I’ll miss how tight-knit we are,” she said. “We all move in one motion together.”

Coach Johnson called McMillian “a strong asset to the team.”



“She’s confident and gets where she’s supposed to be,” Johnson said. “Her serves are consistent, and she’s always looking to improve.”

Skylar Reynolds

A steady, defensive force for the Lady Lions, Skylar Reynolds has worn the Libero jersey since junior high. She’s known for her hustle, her passes, and her cool composure on the court.

“This year’s been good,” Reynolds said. “There’ve been ups and downs, but I think we’ve really come together. I trust my passes.”

Reynolds is an all-around athlete — a softball pitcher and basketball player — and hopes to play softball in college while studying to become a pediatric physical therapist.

“I just like being with kids and helping,” she said. “If I ever coach someday, I could use that as a backbone.”

Coach Johnson said Reynolds is invaluable on defense. “She’s a huge defensive player,”

Johnson said. “She’s all over the court — sometimes in everybody’s lane — but that’s what makes her great. Her serves are consistent, and she plays her role perfectly.”

Reynolds said she’ll miss Lovelady’s small-town closeness. “I’ll miss how close everybody is,” she said. “And how the teachers are always there to help one-on-one.”

Avery Huffstuttler

Avery Huffstuttler grew up a gymnast before a series of injuries led her to volleyball — a sport she says filled a void and quickly became one of her life’s biggest joys.

“Once gymnastics was gone, there was something missing,” Huffstuttler said. “Then I picked up volleyball, and I just loved it — being with my friends, learning from coaches, growing with my teammates. It’s really special.”

A lifelong Lovelady student — she’s been here since pre-K — Huffstuttler said the school’s sense of community is what makes it unique. “We’re all just so close,” she said. “It’s like a big family.”

Huffstuttler currently works at Glamour and Glory Boutique in Crockett and is awaiting her admission decision from Texas A&M University. She’s considering a career in early childhood development, radiology, or ultrasound technology.

Coach Johnson described her as “a huge asset to the team.”



“She’s an outside hitter, and the angrier she gets, the harder she hits,” Johnson said with a laugh. “Her serves are amazing, and she helps lead our offensive transition. Defensively, she’s improving every day.”

As Lovelady heads into the postseason, Coach Johnson said her team’s unity and resilience have been their greatest strength.

“They work together, they believe, and they trust,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, they play for each other — and that’s what makes this group so special.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]