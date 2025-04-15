Crockett Council Talks Trash

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett City Council met Monday, April 7, with few items on the agenda, but a lot to discuss. The council dealt with budget issues for the many road projects which are nearing completion in the city, but the main topic of discussion was the terms of a renewal agreement with Live Oak Environmental, (formerly Piney Woods Sanitation) to help haul the city’s waste. Council members Darrell Jones and NaTrenia Hicks were absent.

The meeting would have been necessary to present a new contract between the city and the trash collection service, but after Precinct Five Councilman Mike Marsh worried about services and fees, Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein had promised to cover the entire contract to make sure the terms were clear. In a previous contract, the city was hit with a 6% increase after the company had failed to charge the city its usual 3% increase the year before.

Sonny Hubbard and J.D. Hatton joined the meeting from Live Oak, to help answer questions about the contract’s details and the services provided. Hubbard began by announcing the first year of the new contract would see no price increase, and only the second and further years would see increases, based on each year’s CPI, or consumer price index.

“So, then the second year you’re not going to go up twice on us, right? Like we did that one year,” Marsh asked.

Hubbard assured the council this would not happen and said he had not been responsible for that incident. Marsh promised he would bring Hubbard back if the price increased doubled, as Hubbard assured his it would not happen, which seemed to satisfy Marsh.

“Next year, if we go up 6%, we are going to have a problem,” Marsh said, smiling.

Angerstein said the new contract would be a three percent increase, or CPI, whichever was smaller.

Live Oak has been a good partner, Angerstein said, since they have been so willing to work with residents, and actually opened an office in Crockett, whereas other trash haulers intended to just send trucks through Crockett from other areas.

“Two items that sometimes get confused are bundled items and bulky items,” Angerstein clarified. “Bulky items are large, special-type items like a washing machine or a mattress. Bundled items are items that could do not fit inside the polycart. Say you have Thanksgiving and you have more than can fit in that. You bundle those items, up to either three bags or even yard waste, but your limbs have to be cut smaller than four feet.”

The contract identifies three main areas: residential, small commercial units (mainly around the downtown square), and mixed areas. Angerstein explained the trash haulers would like to begin their runs earlier, even at 5 a.m., in the downtown district, since beginning later in the day makes it hard for them to maneuver into the alleys to collect the trash. Plus, there is more traffic in general on the roads, and a later start – especially in summer – can be hard on those working in the trucks, which still feature men riding in the back collecting the containers.

Precinct Four Councilman Wayne Johnson approved of the idea, saying, “The earlier the better!”

Marsh was concerned about the early-morning runs disturbing residents, but Hubbard said they could begin downtown and then hit main roads before traffic builds, before working their way into residential neighborhoods. This was eventually agreed to by the council, with a 6 a.m. start downtown.

Live Oak can also help haul away larger items, such as furniture, but only if you contact them one business day before your scheduled pickup, since they send a truck and a trailer to haul the items away. There is a limit to such pickups per household, to ensure it is not a high-volume business, but they are happy to haul away larger items.

Some items will have a cost or not be picked up at all, such as items with freon and tires. Tires are difficult to dispose of in the best of times, since they tend to float to the top of land fills and must be cut in pieces, costing time and money. Old air conditioning units can be disposed of, but only after they have been cleaned and certified with a blue sticker. Contact a local air and heat company or Live Oak directly if you have questions.

Angerstein said the city uses large trash container services from Live Oak to clean out abandoned or dilapidated properties, a service he said the city greatly appreciates, as it speeds up turn-around time to get the properties looking better or ready to be sold.

The new contract was approved. For questions or more information about trash hauling, contact the City of Crockett at 936-544-5156, or Live Oak Environmental at (866)-839-1800.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher extended an invitation to residents to a reception and retirement party for longtime City Attorney Bill Pemberton, forced to retire recently in ill health. Pemberton worked as an attorney for over 50 years, 37 of those as attorney for the city. The event will be held Thursday, May 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the conference room at the Crockett Civic Center.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]