Houston County Grand Jury Announces New Indictments

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar met with the Houston County Grand Jury members on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023. Eight cases were True Billed. The offenses, along with city of residence for each defendant follows:

Jessica Monae Allen, BF, 9/10/1996, Crockett, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Debit/Credit Card Information

Taji Acureia Colter, BF, 10/26/1987, Crockett, Possession of Controlled Substance

Stephen Shane Fuentes, HM, 2/8/1985, Jacksonville, TX, Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or more

Kenneth Paul Howell, WM, 5/6/1979, Dickinson, TX, Count I: Evading Arrest or Detention in a Vehicle, Count Il: Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Brandon Scott Keels, WM, 5/30/1987, Crockett, Count I: Possession of Controlled Substance more than one gram but less than four, Count Il: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more

Michael Lynn Morgan, WM, 1/21/1984, Kennard, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

Christopher Brian Smith, WM, Crockett, 9/20/1991, Assault on Pregnant Individual Family Violence

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]