Kyra Rogers Selected as 2021 Lovefest Queen

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The wait was excruciating. After being selected by their peers to represent each class at Lovelady High School, submitting an original essay and delivering a four-minute speech to the student body, it all came down to this.

The four young ladies selected as Lovefest Queen Candidates waited with bated breath to see who would be announced as the 2021 Lovefest Queen.

Once the 2020 Lovefest Queen, Katie Thompson, had been escorted to the stage by crown bearer Brooks Driskell and Flower Girl Emma Little, the seventh and eighth grade Princesses and their escorts made their way down the aisle.

The seventh grade was represented by Princess Addison Carney who was escorted by Lane Wilson. The eighth grade was represented by Princess Karsyn Sallee who was escorted by James Gatlin.

They were followed by: Freshman Princess Kortney Bynum, escorted by Skylar Pipkin; Sophomore Princess Arris LeMaire, escorted by Shaun Easterling; Junior Princess Shyanne Pipkin, escorted by Caleb Gilchrist; and Senior Princess Kyra Rogers, escorted by Nick Ochoa.

“Each class is well represented by our candidates this year,” co-emcee Makenna Pierce said. “Each young lady wrote an essay and delivered a four-minute speech about an assigned topic. This 2021 Lovefest Queen has been chosen from the accumulated scores of the essay and speech competitions. I would like to congratulate you on a job well done.”

The moment was at hand. Makenna paused a moment and then asked her co-host, Haven Prager, for the envelope.

“The 2021 Lovelady Lovefest Queen is … Ms. Kyra Rogers,” she said.

A huge burst of applause, cheering and congratulatory whistles broke out in the LHS Gym while a broad smile splashed across Kyra’s face.

As the applause subsided, Haven informed the audience the 2021 Lovefest Queen would be crowned by the 2020 Lovefest Queen, Katie Thompson.

When asked what she loves most about being a student at Lovelady, Kyra replied, “I love how my class is so close to one another. Our class is not very big, but we are like one big family. We all know each other and we get along.”

Following the announcement of the 2021 Queen, the audience was entertained by elementary students in grades three and four who performed a dance routine to Steve Earle’s “Copperhead Road,” Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and CW McCall’s “Convoy.”

