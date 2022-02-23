Early Voting Numbers for Houston and Anderson Counties

Unofficial Totals Through Feb. 21

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Early voting for the March 1 primary election is underway as area voters are heading to the polls to choose party nominees for federal, state and county positions. The early voting period began on Feb. 14 and runs through Friday, Feb. 25.

Over the years, voter turnout in midterm primary elections has been less than stellar in Texas, with not even a quarter of registered voters casting ballots most years, according to data compiled by The Texas Tribune.

For example, in the 2018 midterm elections, voter turnout was approximately 17.2% of 15.2 million registered voters. In comparison, during the Presidential Primary of 2020, 25.4% of 16.2 million registered voters cast their ballot. As of Feb. 21, only 4.39% of approximately 17.2 million registered voters had cast their ballots.

According to the Texas Secretary of Sate’s website, there are 13,282 registered voters in Houston County. Through the close of business on Feb. 21, a total of 371 Houston County voters appeared in person to vote in the Republican Party primary while 35 mail-in ballots had been received. That brings the total of Republican early votes in the oldest county in Texas to a total of 406 or 3.06% of registered voters.

In the Houston County Democratic Party primary vote, a total of 106 Houston County voters appeared in person to vote while 61 mail-in ballots had been received. That brings the total of early Democratic votes in Houston County to a total of 167 or 1.26% of registered voters.

Moving to Anderson County, the Texas Secretary of State’s website indicated there are a total of 29,128 registered voters. Through the close of business on Feb. 21, a total of 1,857 Anderson County voters appeared in person to vote in the Republican Party primary while 17 mail-in ballots had been received. So far, that brings the total of Republican early votes in Anderson County to a total of 1,874 or 6.43% of registered voters.

In the Anderson County Democratic Party primary vote, a total of 269 Anderson County voters appeared in person to vote while 38 mail-in ballots had been received. That brings the total of early Democratic votes in Anderson County to a total of 307 or 1.05% of registered voters.

