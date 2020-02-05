38th Annual Lovefest Kicks Off Thursday

“Cookin’ Up a Lovefest”

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – While the weather is expected to take a chilly turn this week, the action in Lovelady will be smokin’ hot as the 38th Annual Lovelady Lovefest is slated to begin this Thursday, Feb. 6.

This year’s theme is “Cookin’ Up a Lovefest,” and the festival kicks off Thursday with the Lovefest Queen’s Coronation.

This year’s court includes: Seniors Carlye Robertson and Jonathan Castillo; Juniors Jacy Stubblefield and Caleb Larkin; Sophomores Katie Thompson and Joshua Gilcrease; and Freshmen Kyle Pugh and Landen LeBlanc.

The 8th grade princess and prince are Holli Seidel and Jacob Sherman while the 7th grade is represented by A’nyya Mitchell and Tristan Bass. Last, but certainly not least, are the little ones representing Pre-K – Stevie Murray and Cohen Bird.

Each of the girls selected from the ninth through 12th grades will be vying for the 2020 title of Lovefest Queen. The contestants are judged on an essay they submit and a speech presented at the school prior to the coronation.

The Coronation is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm in the Lovelady High School Gymnasium. This year’s queen will be crowned by the reigning Lovefest Queen, 2019 Lovelady High School graduate Sarah Thompson.

Lovefest Court

Tickets for the coronation may be purchased at the door on the night of the event at a cost of $4 per adult and $2 per student. Children under the age of four, as well as elementary school students performing during the show, will be admitted free of charge.

You need a little fire when you’re “Cookin’ Up a Lovefest” and the Lovefest will turn up the heat on Saturday morning, Feb. 8 with the Annual Parade.

Cindy Martinez is in charge of the parade this year and she said the lineup will begin at 8 am at Lovelady State Bank.

“We will start the judging at 9 am and we will start the parade at 10 am. Our grand marshals this year are Boudreaux Campbell and Mike Whatley. We are also adding a new section to the parade this year – the pet parade. If someone wants to bring their pets, they can. They just need to be on a leash and have their rabies vaccination,” she said.

Campbell, unfortunately, may not be able to attend the event as he is competing in a rodeo in San Antonio this week.

During media day in January, Lawanna Monk who is in charge of the arts and crafts as well as the food booths said both the gym and the pavilion were mostly full.

“We will probably have 100 plus arts and crafts vendors while we will probably have 10 to 12 food vendors,” she said.

With the 2020 election season in full force, Monk also indicated she expected several of the local candidates would be on hand to provide information to prospective voters.

Closing out the Lovefest will be the annual dance in the Lovelady Old Gym.

“Once the vendors wrap up for the day,” Monk explained, “They will break down as quickly as they can. The band will begin to set up and we will open the doors for the dance at 7 pm.”

The Loose Gravel Band will provide the musical entertainment on Saturday. Admission is $15 per person or $20 per couple. Children 12 years-of-age and under accompanied by an adult will be charged $5. There is also a $10 cooler charge.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.